AEW’s Tay Melo in skimpy jean shorts wants fans’ opinions

AEW’s Tay Melo shows off her makeup featuring purple lipstick for backstage selfies. Pic credit: @taymelo/Instagram

All Elite Wrestling star Tay Melo, real name Tayana Guevara, continues to share posts on social media featuring her AEW highlights and gorgeous outfits she wears in the ring or away from it.

Taking to her Instagram ahead of AEW’s Rampage: Grand Slam show in New York City, Tay provided a carousel post featuring two photos in a skimpy outfit similar to what she wore for the event.

The 5-foot-5 Brazilian pro wrestler and judoka was all smiles as she posed in a pair of distressed jean shorts and a bold red crop top for her latest set of images. Her long blocks flowed down her back and the side of her arm.

She also wore a pair of elegant white high-heel sandals with ankle straps and a simple wristwatch to go with her skimpy red top and shorts.

In Tay’s first photo, she poses against a series of large, numbered wooden drawers. For her second pic, it appears as if she’s in a backstage area in an arena.

Both images offer similar poses as she stands sideways with one leg placed ahead of the other and gives a bright smile.

Tay may have been posing at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she was part of the venue’s recent AEW Grand Slam events.

“Red flag,” she wrote for her caption, asking fans to tell her, “1 or 2?” for their choice of the two poses.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans give Tay feedback on her latest pics

Tay currently boasts 637,000 followers on her official Instagram, and many fans tend to react to her various posts. With her new IG post, over 47,000 Likes arrived along with 390-plus comments.

“Both are beautiful,” one fan remarked in response to Tay’s question.

Pic credit: @taymelo/Instagram

Another individual referred to Tay as the “Beauty of Brazil” in a comment translated from Portuguese to English.

Pic credit: @taymelo/Instagram

One admirer was definitely wowed by Tay’s look as they commented “wow” multiple times and added various emojis with their reaction.

Pic credit: @taymelo/Instagram

Tay wore similar look for AEW’s Rampage: Grand Slam

Tay’s outfit above was somewhat different from the skimpy outfit she wore on the recent All Elite Wrestling show, which took place earlier this week with TNT televising it Friday night.

For AEW’s Rampage: Grand Slam, she wore a pair of tiny bright yellow shorts and a dazzling white crop top with thin straps.

She arrived alongside her husband Sammy Guevara as he made his entrance for a match against Eddie Kingston. As they often do, the couple made out a bit while on stage to annoy the fans.

The AEW Instagram captured a shot as Sammy dipped his wife back for part of their entrance on the ramp.

The match was tough for Sammy, who took on a hometown hero in Kingston, originally from New York. Kingston initially seemed to have picked up the victory, too, after locking a submission hold onto Sammy that made him pass out.

After the match, Kingston refused to let go of his submission hold on Sammy. Security personnel rushed into the ring, as did a concerned Tay, who was screaming for them to break the hold. Per Wrestling Inc, the decision got overturned by AEW and the ring announcer declared that Sammy was the winner.

That added another win to Sammy’s record, and an excited Tay helped her husband up the ramp as they celebrated post-match.

Rampage: Grand Slam featured plenty of other matches, including Jade Cargill in action as she took on Diamante with hip-hop star Trina at ringside.

The event arrived several days after Dynamite: Grand Slam on TV, although both were filmed in succession. The previous event included a surprise AEW debut for Saraya, the pro wrestler formerly known as Paige within WWE.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS. AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 10/9c on TNT.