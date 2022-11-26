AEW star Tay Melo in a November 2021 makeup reveal selfie. Pic credit: @taymelo/Instagram

Getting a day off may be a rarity in the life of a hardworking professional wrestler like Tay Melo, but the All Elite Wrestling star has some free time here or there.

She recently shared a sizzling new photo on her official Instagram featuring herself in skimpy lingerie as she enjoyed some of her favorite activities for a day off.

Tay’s lingerie was barely visible and barely there but appeared to consist of a blue and white floral pattern along with sheer black portions.

For her pose, she laid sideways on a comfy-looking floor seat, a large Snorlax from Pokemon featuring its blue and beige colors. She kept one leg crossed over the other and had several small tattoos visible on the lower portion of her leg.

Tay also clutched a video game controller in her hands and seemed to be enjoying the moment, leaning her head back and laughing.

“Day off means video game, wine & photos,” Tay revealed in her Instagram caption.

The latest image share on Instagram brought over 46,000 likes and 300-plus comments for the AEW star.

Fans react to Tay Melo’s day-off photo

The latest photo from AEW’s star prompted various reactions from fans and followers, many of which were emojis, admiring her look in lingerie or asking if she was actually playing a video game.

“Wow you look amazing beautiful today,” a fan commented about her latest look.

“Sounds like a great way to spend a Friday,” one fan said of Tay’s day off activities.

Other fans praised Tay’s photo post with remarks including “Nice!” and “Beautiful,” with one fan commenting, “Sammy the real winner here, everyone else is just dreaming for real.”

Tay Melo’s promotional efforts include Bang Energy

In her official Instagram bio, Tay lists herself as several things, including an AEW wrestler, Judo Black Belt, and a Nutrition Coach. She also has “@bangenergy elite athlete” and regularly promotes their products through her IG.

In an IG post this past October, she showed herself attempting to play cornhole, but her throws with the bag just weren’t scoring. It wasn’t until Tay drank some of her nearby can of Bang Energy’s Radical Skadattle that she vastly improved her cornhole skills.

The exact nature of Tay’s association with Bang Energy is unknown, although she appears to be a paid content creator for their products, often tagging them in IG posts that include a can of their drink.

With the Instagram post below, she announced she’d joined the Bang Energy team in November 2021.

Bang was launched in 2012 by Vital Pharmaceuticals, a Florida company founded in 1993 by Jack Owoc.

Bang’s beverages feature zero sugar, carbs, calories, or artificial flavors. They are also considered gluten-free and keto and vegan friendly. Along with Radical Skadattle, other varieties of their energy drink include Champagne, Miami Cola, Purple Haze, and Root Beer Blaze.

Tay often appears high-energy in some of her videos, as well as with her antics in and outside of the ring during her AEW matches or appearances with her husband, Sammy Guevara. It’s no surprise that Bang Energy is among her product endorsements as she continues her pro wrestling career.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS. AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 10/9c on TNT.