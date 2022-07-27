AEW’s Tay Conti sizzles with rear view from gym session

AEW star Tay Conti showed off some love from the gym for her fans. Pic credit: @tayconti_/Instagram

All Elite Wrestling star Tay Conti is putting in work at the gym as she continues her push to get better in the ring.

The 27-year-old Brazilian wrestling sensation recently dropped another thirst trap on fans and followers, this time from one of her workout sessions.

Striking a pose in her red Alphalete yoga pants, Conti flashed a gorgeous smile and the peace sign as she had her booty on display.

In the photo, Conti had her long hair flowing down her back and wore a sporty watch with a ring on her finger.

She was the main star of the pic, with the other people working out in the background indistinguishable.

“Hi friends,” she put in her caption, adding a heart emoji to send some positive vibes.

That was enough to grab fans’ and followers’ attention, as over 33,000 Likes arrived on her latest image and 300-plus comments.

Fans react to Tay Conti’s gym heat

With Tay Conti’s recent photo showing love from the gym, fans had all sorts of reactions. One of them commented on how people strangely boo Tay Conti when she’s at her work, aka AEW, but would probably want to be with her outside of work.

Pic credit: @tayconti_/Instagram

“My goodness ❤️🔥🙌,” one fan remarked on Tay Conti’s rear-view display from the workout session.

Pic credit: @tayconti_/Instagram

“Getting wedding ready?” another fan asked Tay regarding her workout photo.

Pic credit: @tayconti_/Instagram

Conti, real name Taynara Melo de Carvalho, previously worked with WWE from 2016 through 2020 before joining All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

During her time with AEW, she met Sammy Guevara, whom she began dating in 2021. The duo has appeared together in the ring many times, including their match at this past May’s Double or Nothing.

Unfortunately, they came up on the losing end with teammate Frankie Kazarian in a trios mixed tag match against newcomer Paige VanZant along with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.

Last month, Tay and Sammy got engaged, with the proposal happening in Paris, France. Tay showed off photos from the special event on her Instagram page.

Sammy and Tay also joined the Jericho Appreciation Society, a faction run by wrestling legend Chris Jericho in AEW.

Tay and Sammy did hilarious Tortilla Slap Challenge

Sammy and Tay are among the many people who’ve tested out the viral Tortilla Slap Challenge. Sammy uploaded a video on his YouTube channel showing them slapping one another in the face using tortillas while trying to keep water in their mouths.

The objective is to make your opponent spit out their water first. Tay took some hard slaps throughout the video but got some revenge as she got to whack Sammy in the face too.

Check out the full five minutes of fun below to see whether Tay or Sammy got the win.

In the video, Tay is wearing a black All Elite Wrestling t-shirt and what some fans referred to as invisible pants, a pair of beige or flesh-colored leggings.

She gave her fans and followers a look at similar leggings in an Instagram photo she shared earlier this month, along with a caption partially written in Portuguese.

“How are you ? I miss my training routine but I’m slowly coming back and I want to share everything with you!!! ❤️” she said in a translated portion of her message.

The photo series was one of many hits for Conti on her Instagram, as it tallied over 37,000 Likes and 300-plus comments from admirers.

In addition to All Elite Wrestling, fans can see more of Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti in the vlogs on Sammy’s YouTube channel or follow Tay on her @tayconti_ Instagram page.