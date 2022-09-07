AEW’s Tay Conti shows off sizzling leather pants look after All Out win

Tay Conti shows off her wrestling gear, hair, and makeup in an IG video clip she recorded. Pic credit: @tayconti_/Instagram

Following a tough match at this past weekend’s All Elite Wrestling event, Tay Conti showed off her stunning ring attire that featured tight leather pants and a glittery top.

The 5-foot-5 Brazilian wrestling star rocked her black leather pants and a sparkly halter top featuring a mix of beige, gold, and brown. The back of her top appeared to be an entirely nude or light beige color, blending in seamlessly.

To complete an already captivating look, Tay wore a pair of cool black and white hi-tops featuring pink or salmon laces and Nike swooshes.

Her wavy blonde locks flowed as she posed, with Tay pulling on strands of her hair in various images she shared on her official Instagram.

Tay, 27, included multiple pics with different poses and photos from her recent match, as she teamed up with her husband Sammy Guevara at AEW’s All Out event.

A final slide in the carousel is a hilarious video highlight clip from the show as their opponents, Ruby Soho and Ortiz, get the match started by running into Tay’s husband with a golf cart.

“When I started counting my blessings, I realized I have everything I could ever need !!” Tay wrote in her caption.

The AEW star also credited makeup artist Dani and AEW makeup and hairstylist @marandanrenea. Based on her Instagram, the latter has helped AEW’s Penelope Ford, Jade Cargill, and Toni Storm achieve stunning looks.

Fans and critics react to Tay’s stunning look

With Tay’s latest Instagram post, Likes weren’t visible, but she received over 100 comments from fans, including her husband. Tay and her AEW tag team partner, Sammy Guevara, officially married last month, per TMZ’s report.

“You my everything ❤️ We did it love!” Sammy commented in a sweet message.

Pic credit: @tayconti_/Instagram

“Go Tay 💪 ❤️ LOOKING FABULOUS ❤️❤️❤️,” another fan said, praising Tay’s look in the comment section.

Pic credit: @tayconti_/Instagram

While Tay also received praise for getting the win and a few of her moves or selling opponents’ moves, critics pointed out that she and Sammy legitimately hurt their opponent.

“You’re very dangerous in the ring , maybe work on protecting your co-workers,” one of the critics said, referring to a spot involving opponent Ruby Soho, formerly Ruby Riott in WWE.

Pic credit: @tayconti_/Instagram

Tay and Sammy retained championship at All Out

This past weekend’s All Elite Wrestling event, All Out, took place in Chicago, Illinois, with many matches on the card for the main show. Toni Storm captured the interim women’s championship, and CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship.

Four matches were also on the card for Zero Hour, a pre-show for All Out. Tay and her husband Sammy were part of that pre-show as they defended the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship against Soho and Ortiz.

That’s where the golf cart backstage came into play as opponents Soho and Ortiz interrupted a backstage kiss between Tay and Sammy. Then they chased them, ultimately running into Sammy as they got out to the arena.

It also included some good spots, such as Tay landing a superplex with Soho off the corner out onto Ortiz.

As seen in the highlight below, everyone was involved in the spot, with Ortiz catching the brunt and trying to keep Soho safe from the fall.

According to Cageside Seats, while the pre-show match was an excellent way to get the crowd going for the rest of the show, it also involved a legitimate injury. Per the report, Tay connected on a Tay-KO to Soho and scored a pinfall victory. However, it resulted in a broken nose for Soho, which Cageside says has been confirmed by several sources.

While Tay might look stunning in her various ring gear, some critics feel she and Sammy should focus on improved safety in their upcoming matches.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TNT.