AEW’s Saraya wows fans in spiked leather jacket and black bra at Grand Slam event

All Elite Wrestling surprised fans with their newest addition to the roster, Saraya Bevis, as the popular pro wrestler made her shocking arrival at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Saraya, formerly known as Paige within World Wrestling Entertainment, was rocking a stylish and striking outfit for that AEW debut, which included a pink spiked leather jacket.

Underneath was a black bra with crisscrossing straps for a unique design. Paige’s large tattoo is also visible below her chest.

She completed the outfit with a pair of baggy black satin or leather pants and black shoes.

The wrestling star also wore a thick chain necklace with her long dark hair and dark eye makeup. In addition, she wore a darker shade of pink or red lipstick.

Following her arrival during their television show on Wednesday evening, AEW shared several posts revealing Saraya’s arrival, including the one below.

“@Saraya is #AllElite #AEWDynamite,” their caption said, with over 106,000 Likes currently on the post with fans showing appreciation of the surprise.

Saraya surprised fans after AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam match

Saraya wore her stunning look to make her surprise appearance during AEW’s Wednesday night show, Dynamite, billed as a more significant event called Grand Slam.

The event took place at New York City’s Arthur Ashe Stadium with five championships on the line. That included the interim AEW Women’s World Championship, currently held by Toni Storm.

AEW’s interim champion battled three other formidable opponents, including Serena Deeb, Athena, and former women’s champ Dr. Britt Baker DMD.

Storm won the match, ultimately capturing a pinfall on Baker, who appeared to suffer a bloody nose, if not worse.

Following the match, Baker teamed up with her allies, Rebel Tanea Brooks and Jamie Hayter, with Serena also helping them. The group attacked Athena and Storm in the ring until some new rock theme music hit.

Swirling visuals appeared on the giant screens on stage, with fans wondering what was happening. However, they soon went wild as the name “Saraya” appeared on the screen, and the wrestling star walked out onto the stage.

Baker, Deeb, Rebel, and Hayter eventually exited the ring, and Saraya let everyone know that the AEW ring was hers now.

She also gathered friends Athena and Storm in the ring for hugs. Like Saraya, both women previously worked at WWE.

“Surprise @aew,” she wrote in her caption for an Instagram video post showing her surprise arrival on Dynamite: Grand Slam.

That post collected over 120,000 Likes and 3,000-plus comments as of this report, showing just how popular the big surprise went over with fans and friends.

Former WWE star says she was ‘well hidden’

To pull off the surprise, Saraya had to be well hidden to get to New York City’s Arthur Ashe Stadium. She revealed the disguise she wore on her Instagram Story.

The former WWE superstar wears an oversized long-sleeve hooded shirt in the image. She kept the hood over her hair and wore dark shades to help disguise her look.

The black pants she wore for her appearance are visible in the IG Story pic. However, Saraya wore some black and white Converse low-tops for her disguise rather than the black shoes she wore on Dynamite: Grand Slam.

“I was very well hidden,” she wrote on her IG Story slide with the image showing her all smiles as she holds up a peace sign in a parking area.

Saraya joins WWE’s biggest rival following her exit

Monsters and Critics previously reported that former WWE star Paige changed her social media handle to @saraya for Instagram and Twitter.

She had the longtime handle @realpaigewwe while working with the company. However, she officially left WWE this past July after working with them for over 10 years.

After years of in-ring work, she suffered an injury during a 2017 match at a WWE house show that left her medically unable to compete. That ultimately forced her to retire from in-ring competition several months later.

Despite her injury, she continued to work in other non-wrestling roles, such as SmackDown General Manager, ringside manager, or an analyst for WWE programs.

Following her official exit from the company months ago, she now appears to be onto new endeavors with WWE’s biggest rival in the business.

The popular wrestling star had removed all of her posts on the IG platform, including those with references to WWE. Beginning September 1, Saraya shared five new ones, with the first several using “Saraya” for the caption and featuring pics of her modeling different outfits.

Before her AEW surprise, she also revealed she was returning to the ring for a wrestling event in the United Kingdom, WAW’s Fightmare. It takes place on October 15 and features her two older brothers in a match with Saraya as the special guest referee.

Her role within AEW wasn’t clear immediately, as she didn’t speak during her appearance on Dynamite. Fans could see her return for Friday’s two-hour show, AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, or at another upcoming episode of AEW’s TV programs.

