AEW’s Rebel Tanea Brooks shows off fit physique in sports bra and leggings

Rebel Tanea Brooks shares an Instagram selfie with her fans. Pic credit: @rebeltanea/Instagram

All Elite Wrestling star Rebel Tanea Brooks got fans’ attention with a recent shot she shared of herself in form-fitting workout gear, showing that she’s keeping herself in fantastic shape while on the road.

On Saturday, she shared a photo on her official Instagram of herself featuring makeup on point and her hair falling straight to her shoulders. In the image, she stood tall, showing her slim waist and sculpted arms as she held up a phone to take a pic.

Posing in what appeared to be a hotel room during her wrestling-related travels, Rebel wore dark, sleek leggings featuring stylish ridge patterns on various sections.

The 43-year-old AEW star paired the gray leggings with a matching dark sports bra. She wore white Nikes with black Swooshes on her feet to complete the look.

“Life is too short to waste trying to convince people to see you. Also, why IG is great lol 😂,” she wrote in her caption, adding hashtags “#Rebel,” “#AEW,” “#curvy,” “#fit,” and “#curvyfit.”

The Instagram post quickly racked up several thousand Likes and numerous comments in admiration of the popular wrestler’s stunning look.

Fans react to Rebel Tanea Brooks’ ‘amazing’ look

At 210,000 followers, Rebel doesn’t necessarily have a large Instagram fanbase like other AEW stars, such as her friend Dr. Britt Baker DMD or No. 1 contender Toni Storm. However, she’s still got her fair share of fans, and many stopped by the comments section to show their appreciation for her recent post.

“Looking amazing as always Rebel,” one individual remarked in the comment section.

Another fan told Rebel she’s their “favorite AEW star,” and she was, “looking fabulous” in her photo share.

“Your faction is the best thing on #aew !!! We need more Rebel in-ring action!!!” another fan wrote in the comments.

AEW star Rebel Tanea Brooks to be ringside for All Out match?

Rebel is usually ringside with her faction when she’s not traveling, working out, or at various events like meet and greets. The alliance consists of Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Jamie Hayter, who are both involved in a huge upcoming match.

AEW recently revealed that their Women’s World Champion, Thunder Rosa, was injured, meaning she couldn’t defend her championship against No. 1 contender Toni Storm at All Out.

According to ComicBook’s report, a four-way match was set up to determine an interim champion, involving Jamie Hayter, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Hikaru Shida, and Toni Storm. That match will occur at AEW’s All Out on September 4.

Rebel could appear at ringside to support her friends during the championship match. It should be interesting to see which of the women she shows more support for and whether it ends up impacting their alliance’s chemistry.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS. AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 10/9c on TNT.