Maria Kanellis continues to share captivating photos with her fans and followers. Pic credit: @mariakanellis/Instagram

Wrestling star Maria Kanellis dropped off another stunning post for her fans and followers as she posed modeling lingerie from the bedroom.

The 40-year-old wrestling star looked incredible for her shoot, wearing a bra consisting primarily of light pink or white with black embroidery and black straps.

She paired that with a pair of skimpy white panties as she posed on all fours on a bed with ruffled white sheets in what may have been a hotel room.

Maria had her wavy brown locks flowing as she looked fiercely at the camera. Her makeup included light pink lipstick or gloss, dark eyeliner, eyeshadow, and lashes.

“Good Morning!!!” Maria wrote in her post’s caption while also plugging her website.

“It’s Wednesday!!! We are half way through the week and I am so excited for everything to come!!!” she said, including hashtags for “#aew,” “#roh,” “#finalbattle,” “#aewdaynamite,” and “#aewrampage.”

Fans react to Maria’s sizzling look

With 958,000 followers, Maria gets quite a bit of attention for her various photos and videos. The latest was no exception for the AEW star, as it picked up over 16,000 likes and 220-plus comments.

“Flawless Goddess,” one fan remarked about Maria in her latest photo share.

“Looking beautiful as always Maria,” another fan commented about her post.

“Increíble how well you keep your self! Beautiful lady!” yet another fan wrote in the comment section.

Maria Kanellis modified her workouts while pregnant

Maria is married to fellow wrestling star Mike Benett, and the couple has two children. They welcomed their first in April 2018, a daughter named Fredrica Moon Bennett, and their second child, a son named Carver Mars Bennett, in 2020.

In 2018, Maria appeared in a video on the WWE YouTube channel about staying in shape during her pregnancy. She mentioned most doctors will tell people that “childbirth is a marathon, and you should be able to run that marathon for the health of you and your baby.”

“When you work out when you’re pregnant, you should definitely have some guidelines and some help because there are certain things you can’t do,” Maria explained, mentioning sit-ups as an example.

The video showed her at the gym with Mike there for support and assistance as they worked with a trainer named Mike. Among the activities they did were throwing a medicine ball, swinging a sledgehammer at a giant tire, boxing, and several exercises using dumbbells.

That was four years ago, and Maria now has two children. After departing WWE, she returned to work with her previous promotions, Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

Maria debuted on All Elite Wrestling this past October along with her husband and Matt Taven as they interrupted a victory celebration by FTR.

At 40, the mom of two is looking fantastic and most likely has been finding ways to stay in shape to continue with her wrestling career.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS. AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 8/7c on TNT.