AEW’s Madison Rayne sizzles in boardwalk bikini shot during cold weather

Madison Rayne looked incredible in her latest bikini photo.

Madison Rayne is doing her best to forget the cold weather in Ohio as she donned a sizzling bikini for a recent shot to share with her fans and followers.

The All Elite Wrestling star stepped out in a stylish white two-piece swimsuit from Shein featuring a unique single-strap design for the top and bottom.

The top nearly resembled a white tube top as it wrapped around Rayne’s chest. It featured just one shoulder strap, deviating from the all-white look with a wavy gold pattern on a black band.

The bottoms featured a full look, except for one side with a cutout section revealing more skin below her belly button. The bottoms also featured a similar strap as the top, except this went across part of her midsection and one side of her waist.

In her photo, Rayne poses outdoors on a boardwalk with one hand resting on the side rail and one leg crossed in front of the other.

She kept her hair flowing down to her shoulders and wore simple makeup with dark eyeliner, lashes, and pink lipstick.

“It’s 26 degrees in Ohio today. Mentally, I’m here. Happy Monday!” she wrote in her caption, including hashtags like “#beautifulpeople,” “#fitmom,” and “#fitness.”

Based on her IG post tags, Rayne credited Botoxcosmetic, JUVÉDERM fillers, and Solaire Sunspray Gahanna for her tan. She also tagged Erin Allison for her hair and photographer Daniel Forero for capturing the photo.

Forero has taken photos for several other wrestling stars, including WWE’s Gigi Dolin, Impact Wrestling’s Deonna Purrazzo, and AEW’s Toni Storm.

Fans react to Madison Rayne’s bikini shot

With 146,000 followers on Instagram, Rayne received over 180 comments celebrating her latest bikini reveal. Many fans admired the Impact Wrestling and AEW star’s stunning look in the outdoor shot.

“Congrats on all the hard work paying off,” a fan wrote in the comments praising Rayne’s look.

Another fan told Rayne she was “heating up Ohio” with the sizzling bikini photo.

“What an amazing photo of you,” another fan wrote in the comments, adding the hashtag “#dime.”

Madison Rayne showed her F45 workout session

Madison is currently starring with AEW but previously worked with TNA Impact Wrestling on her own and as part of the Beautiful People. Due to the demanding pro wrestling schedule and the need to be in shape for the ring, she constantly works hard at the gym to maintain and improve her fitness.

In September, she showed fans and followers some of the things she might do at the gym for her workouts. In an Instagram video clip set to Imagine Dragons’ Whatever It Takes, Rayne uses various equipment and exercises for her routine.

It begins with Rayne using a small weight plate in each hand for a set of bent-over rows to lateral raises for her back. She then performs a sit-up while holding another weight plate for some resistance to work on her abs.

She moves into a set of bicep curls using some unique weights called YBells that combine a kettlebell, dumbbell, and push-up stand into one piece of equipment.

Her quick workout video closes with her doing some leg scissors while lying on the floor, a great way to target her abs and keep them trim and toned.

Based on a tag for her video, Rayne worked out at F45 Training Westerville, conveniently located in Ohio, which is also the location of her stunning bikini photo above.

The location makes sense as Rayne was born in Columbus, Ohio, so she appears to be sticking with her home area for effective fitness and gorgeous photo shoots.

