AEW’s KiLynn King in skimpy bikini at pool wows fans

All Elite Wrestling star KiLynn King is looking to continue her rise in popularity as she competes against some of the best in the professional wrestling business.

With that, she may continue to rise in popularity on her social media, where she recently shared a thirst trap for her fans and followers.

In the solo image, KiLynn is rocking her trademark orange and black hair and some oversized round shades as she shows off a stunning black bikini.

The two-piece swimsuit gives fans a look at the wrestling star’s sculpted physique, including her toned midsection and arms.

KiLynn was all smiles as she posed outdoors and stood in a pool with a four-legged friend visible. She geotagged Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as her location for the shot.

“Yes, that is my dog in the background..😝,” she wrote in a funny caption for her latest photo share.

The 26-year-old currently makes her living as a professional wrestler and has been seen most recently working with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Opponents included Toni Storm, Mafiosa, and Dr. Britt Baker DMD.

It’s also not the first time she’s dropped a bikini thirst trap from the pool on her Instagram followers. King shared another photo of herself relaxing in the inviting water earlier this month.

Fans react to KiLynn’s pool photo

While KiLynn doesn’t have quite the social media following that other AEW stars have, like Tay Conti, Toni Storm, or Paige VanZant, she’s still getting plenty of fan support and feedback. As of this writing, she’d received over 1,500 Likes and 40 comments on the bikini post.

A fan referred to KiLynn as a “smoke show” based on the sizzling bikini photo from her pool.

“I think mom’s thirst trapping I just wait until she’s done before I splash her,” another fan suggested for what the dog was thinking in the photo.

“Ohio’s fiiiiiinest! Great showing on Wednesday!” another fan wrote in the comment section.

KiLynn King battled Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Fans had seen quite a bit of KiLynn competing on All Elite Wrestling’s weekly YouTube show, AEW Dark. However, she got a chance to shine on television this past Wednesday, appearing in a match against Dr. Britt Baker DMD.

They had an in-ring confrontation ahead of their match, with KiLynn calling Baker back into the ring when she tried to exit. Baker proceeded to insult her and pushed KiLynn’s face away. That prompted the fiery superstar to tackle Baker to the mat and throw a barrage of punches.

This past Wednesday’s match gave KiLynn a bit of spotlight, but unfortunately, it was Dr. Britt Baker collecting the win. According to Cageside Seats, Baker took control and put her Lockjaw submission hold onto KiLynn, forcing her to submit.

Even though she lost, it was good for KiLynn King to get more exposure on one of AEW’s televised shows rather than only on the YouTube series. Her fans are hoping to see much more of her in the AEW ring in the future.

AEW Dark episodes arrive Tuesdays at 7/6c on YouTube. AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS.