AEW’s Jade Cargill wows in lace-up leather skirt and top for Rampage appearance

One of All Elite Wrestling’s biggest and brightest stars is undoubtedly Jade Cargill, who stands at 5-foot-10 and has an imposing build that puts fear in the hearts of many opponents.

The 30-year-old is also the inaugural and only AEW TBS Champion so far, as no competitor has been able to defeat her for the coveted women’s championship in the ring.

Jade took to her official Instagram on Friday ahead of an AEW Rampage appearance to show off a jaw-dropping and confident look that featured her impressive physique and the championship hardware.

She wore a stunning lace-up leather skirt with a matching crop top, which showed plenty of skin along with her sculpted muscles and chiseled midsection. To complete her gorgeous look, she wore sleek black boots with thin white stripes on them.

Jade posed for three unique photos in her IG carousel, each of which had her proudly holding the AEW TBS Championship belt over her shoulder.

“Baby, confidence has no competition,” she wrote in her caption, adding a line to remind fans to watch AEW Rampage.

She also tagged Philadelphia’s The Liacouras Center as the location for her various photos, which is where AEW Rampage took place this past Friday night.

Fans react to Jade’s ‘stunning’ AEW outfit

The latest look was another attention-grabbing IG post for the AEW TBS Champion, as she received over 530 comments and 32,000 likes. Many of those comments admired her physique.

“You look stunning Ms. Cargill,” one fan said, adding three flame emojis to go with the remark.

“This body shows what dedication and commitment can do,” a fan said, praising Jade’s latest look.

“She got that look that she knows WWE been salivating over her,” yet another fan commented on the post.

Jade Cargill’s AEW Rampage appearance

This past Friday’s Rampage on TNT featured a backstage interview with the champ, Jade Cargill, as she talked about linking up with hip-hop star Trina during Grand Slam and said AEW hasn’t been giving her any real competition.

Her interview was soon interrupted as Vicky Guerrero arrived along with Nyla Rose. Vicky told Jade that she may have defeated Nyla before but didn’t actually pin her. Nyla taunted Jade into giving her another match, but Jade said it would be on her time.

She told Vicky and her crew to get out of her face, ending the segment. However, it seems this has set in motion a Nyla vs. Jade match, possibly for the AEW TBS Championship.

Jade has held the championship since this past January, winning it in a tournament featuring other talented stars such as Anna Jay, Thunder Rosa, Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb, and Ruby Soho. One has to wonder if Nyla will be the first to dethrone Jade or if another woman waiting in the wings will accomplish that feat.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS. AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 10/9c on TNT.