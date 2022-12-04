AEW’s Jade Cargill wows fans with money bikini on Dynamite

Jade Cargill poses backstage for AEW makeup shot. Pic credit: @jadecargill/Instagram

All Elite Wrestling’s Jade Cargill continues to wow fans with her unique attire, including the money-themed bikini she unveiled on a recent episode of Dynamite.

The 30-year-old wrestling star sizzled as she wore a green fur coat to the ring with a bikini underneath featuring large replica $100 bills worked into its theme.

The top featured two Benjamin Franklins across her chest and another visible on the side of her arm. The skimpy bottoms also included the founding father’s image with parts of the replica bills.

Jade shared three images to her Instagram in a carousel post that showcased her appearance on AEW Dynamite this past week to celebrate her championship reign.

The first image was the most revealing of the three, showing Jade without her coat on and the full bikini as red confetti fell around the TBS Champion in the ring.

Additional images had Jade wearing the fuzzy green coat as she stood proudly in the ring, with her championship belt nearby or in hand. Gold and green balloons were also part of the celebratory in-ring setup.

All of the images still showed Jade’s impressive physique, including her rock-hard abs and silvery white hair, which she’s been rocking recently.

“I wrestle for pretty b***hes, if u can’t relate..I understand…celebrate that,” Jade wrote in her caption.

Jade Cargill stuns in money-themed bikini videos

Jade gave fans an additional look at her AEW attire by sharing an Instagram clip before the appearance. For the video, she walks toward the camera wearing her coat with her bikini and abs visible as she carries the TBS Championship belt.

Remy Ma’s Conceited plays as Jade continues her confident walk. She drops the coat from her shoulders to around her arms to reveal more of her physique and skimpy two-piece.

That clip was a hit, racking up over 77,000 likes and 2,000-plus comments for Jade. She credited her team, including makeup artist Marandan Renea, hair stylist Shanae Bowles, and Sandra Gray, for the custom outfit.

Gray revealed more of the unique look on her official Instagram page with a video post showing Jade from various angles in the alluring money bikini.

Fans react to Jade Cargill’s money bikini

Fans flooded the comment section of Jade’s latest post, showing their admiration for her unique look in the money bikini. As of this writing, the post had racked up 400-plus comments reacting to the look.

“The Saweetie of wrestling,” one fan said, comparing Jade to the hip-hop star.

“This is what I watch AEW for literally,” another said, with yet another individual commenting, “This was THE look.”

“This needs to be an action figure ASAP,” a fan remarked in the comment section, with another saying, “omg! I love her.”

Another fan called the outfit the most fire they’ve “seen on a wrestling show EVER” and said Jade looked “Amazing.”

Jade recently unveiled partnership with Bucked Up

Earlier this week, Monsters and Critics reported about Jade Cargill’s new partnership with Bucked Up, makers of energy drinks and various health supplements.

Jade unveiled the partnership in a high-energy video featuring a montage of herself in workout mode, including cardio on the treadmill, pushing a huge tire, hitting a punching bag, and lifting heavy weights.

“Who’s ready to get Bucked Up?‼️🦌‼️ Hyped to announce my official partnership with my friends at @buckedup! I have been using their drinks and supplements for a while, and now it’s official. Let’s goooo!” Jade said in an IG post announcing her partnership.

The brand seems like an excellent fit for the wrestling star as she’s known for her impressive physique and dominance in the ring, thanks to her time working hard to maintain such a high fitness level.

As of this writing, Jade has held the TBS Championship since January 5 and is the only woman to hold the title since its introduction into AEW.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS.