AEW’s Jade Cargill sizzles in tight jeans with ‘best friend’ before All Out match

All Elite Wrestling star Jade Cargill poses outside for an Instagram pic. Pic credit: @ms_cargill/Instagram

All Elite Wrestling’s Jade Cargill is set for another championship defense match, with a formidable opponent looking to dethrone AEW’s first and only TBS Champion.

Ahead of the big match, Cargill took to her official Instagram to show off a photo with her “best friend” while rocking a stunning look.

Cargill wore all white for her outfit, with tight white jeans that hugged her curves as part of the attire. For her top, Cargill wore a fuzzy white strapless crop top.

A pair of high heels were slightly visible in a quick video clip that Cargill included as her second slide. In the clip, the champ is all smiles as she playfully raises her knee to the display case in front of her.

Her AEW TBS Championship belt sits on a shelf in that display case. Cargill, the inaugural champion, has held the belt since winning it in the tournament finals this past January.

“My best friend and I 🏆😈,” Cargill wrote in her IG caption, with Chicago, Illinois, as her location.

Fans react to Jade Cargill’s look

The AEW TBS Champion had Likes shut off for her latest post but received several hundred comments from fans supporting her ahead of her big All Out match or praising her look.

“You definitely have my attention gorgeous,” one fan said in the comment section, admiring Cargill’s stunning attire.

“That leg up about to cause some accidents!!!” a fan wrote, including several flame emojis to indicate how scorching Cargill’s look was.

“They should have used you for She-Hulk!” another fan commented, although Cargill has teased fans with a pic of herself as Marvel’s Storm from the X-Men.

Jade Cargill to defend TBS Championship at All Out

At Sunday evening’s AEW All Out event, Cargill gets into the ring with Athena, formerly Ember Moon in WWE. The two have been feuding for weeks, with Cargill seeming to get the upper hand during a brutal attack several weeks ago.

The incident occurred on AEW Rampage, as Cargill’s allies, The Baddies, attacked Athena in the ring. The champ arrived out on stage with a sledgehammer, using it to smash Athena’s motorized wings she wears as part of her entrance.

That attack could have left the challenger hurt heading towards the championship match or given Athena more fuel for the fire to defeat Cargill and become the second-ever woman to hold the TBS Championship.

The two women will enter the ring on Sunday evening as part of AEW’s All Out event from Illinois. Also on the card is a Four-way women’s match between Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida to determine the interim Women’s World Champion.

The four women will battle it out to determine an interim champ following the announcement that AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa was injured.

Additionally, AEW’s All-Atlantic, FTW, Tag Team, and World Championships are on the line, and the inaugural AEW World Trios Championship belts will also be awarded.

AEW All Out streams at 8/7c on Sunday, September 4.