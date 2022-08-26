AEW’s Jade Cargill shows off incredible abs in sauna scene

All Elite Wrestling star Jade Cargill gave fans another stunning look at her impressive physique during a sauna session. Pic credit: All Elite Wrestling/YouTube

All Elite Wrestling’s Jade Cargill continues to remind fans, critics, and opponents in the ring why she’s the first and only AEW TBS Champion.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old professional wrestler displayed her impressive physique, sharing an Instagram carousel series of photos from a sauna.

In three images, the 5-foot-10 Cargill is standing tall in the sauna, wearing a skimpy blue pair of shorts and a sports bra top.

She was drenched in sweat, making those already rock-hard abdominal muscles even more noticeable than ever.

In the three images, she kept her hands behind her head for the powerful poses to help show off those sculpted arms with her biceps and triceps popping.

“DISCIPLINE. You have to show up even on your bad days 💪🏾🌱,” Cargill wrote in an inspirational message for others about hard work and commitment.

Likes aren’t displayed for Cargill’s Instagram photo, but it quickly racked up over 800 comments in several hours after she’d posted it.

Fans react to Cargill’s impressive look

Fans flooded the comments to react to Jade’s latest photo series, with many in awe of her display of beauty and power.

“Body of a Goddess 😍😍😍😍,” one fan remarked on the IG series.

“Unmatched beauty! Stunning beyond words!” another fan wrote in the comment section, including heart and flame emojis.

Another individual said they would pay to see Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair headline an event. That may take a while since Jade is with AEW, and Bianca is currently the Raw Women’s Champion in WWE.

Cargill’s AEW TBS Championship reign continues

As mentioned, there’s only ever been one TBS Champion in All Elite Wrestling, and that’s Jade Cargill. She won the title during a tournament that ended this past January, with her defeating Ruby Soho in the finals.

Since then, no competitor’s been able to take the title from the dominant wrestling star. Among those who have a are Tay Conti, Julia Hart, Marina Shafir, and Willow Nightingale.

Several weeks ago, Jade successfully defended the title again, this time against former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Madison Rayne.

Another contender, Athena, has been recently eyeing the TBS Champion. However, Cargill recently sent her a message during last week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Following Athena’s win over Penelope Ford, Cargill’s allies Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey, aka The Baddies, snuck into the ring to attack. After beating Athena down, they held her up in the ring so she could watch as Jade walked out to the ramp and used a sledgehammer to smash Athena’s homemade wings.

From there, Jade headed to the ring, and despite Athena seeming to fight off The Baddies, Jade rammed the sledgehammer into her gut. The champ then knelt on the mat and grabbed Athena by the hair, forcing her to look at the TBS Championship belt as she held it.

Based on the above attack with that solid sledgehammer and her recent photos showing those rock-hard abs, Cargill has plenty of weapons to use in the ring.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS. AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 10/9c on TNT.