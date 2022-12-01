AEW’s Jade Cargill has revealed her new partnership with Bucked Up. Pic credit: @jadecargill/Instagram

All Elite Wrestling star Jade Cargill, 30, is known for her impressive physique and dominant reign as TBS Champion in AEW.

Like fellow AEW star Tay Melo, Jade has partnered with a brand specializing in energy drinks and health supplements.

The 5-foot-10 wrestling star revealed her new partnership online, as she and Bucked Up shared a high-energy video on their social media.

The video features upbeat music and a montage of the stunning wrestler sweating it out in various workouts and also enjoying energy drinks or using supplements. Throughout the video, her sculpted muscles, including rock-hard abs, are quite visible.

In one scene, Jade gets her cardio on the treadmill while rocking a white sports bra with matching shorts. In another, she’s posing with a can of Bucked Up Miami energy drink while wearing a green sports bra with shorts.

Other shots reveal Jade throwing punches at a bag, performing some wrestling moves, and posing with her championship belt. There’s also a scene of Jade rocking a more casual look with a white zip-up hoody and baggy sweatpants as she sits and sips on an energy drink.

The video closes with Jade in her mint green workout attire, standing and drinking some of the canned beverage before looking at the camera to say, “Now that’s undefeated.”

“Who’s ready to get Bucked Up?‼️🦌‼️ Hyped to announce my official partnership with my friends at @buckedup! I have been using their drinks and supplements for a while and now it’s official, official. Let’s goooo!” Jade wrote.

Fans react to Jade’s workout highlights video

With Jade’s partnership reveal, many friends, followers, and fans reacted in support of her latest endeavor as they rushed to the comments. As of this writing, over 300 comments were on the video post and 12,000-plus likes.

“LFG! This is a sick vid! 👏👏” one fan commented in celebration of Jade’s partnership.

“Probably the best commercial I’ve ever seen. Now I wanna get bucked up,” another individual said of the high-energy ad.

Other remarks that arrived praised Jade as a “bada** chick” and “beautiful,” with another commenter saying, “You grinding for real.”

Jade’s partnership with Bucked Up

Bucked Up provides various products through its official websites, including its Bucked Up energy drinks line. Flavors include Pink Lemonade, Wild Orchard, Mango Tango, Blue Blaze, Killa OJ, and Gym N’ Juice.

“300 mg of natural caffeine-as well as game-changers the other guys haven’t heard of: Dynamine &Teacrine for long-lasting energy.* A. GPC & Huperzine-A to boost your brain.* And of course, Beta-Alanine to tell your body it’s time to work… or party… …or whatever,” the website states.

Bucked Up also sells a range of supplements, including multivitamins, Collagen Peptides, Creatine Monohydrate, and Organic Greens, to help anyone looking to improve their health and fitness. There is also a range of gummy products, including apple cider vinegar, melatonin, and elderberry.

As a pro wrestler who dominates in the ring, it’s no surprise that Jade Cargill would team up with a brand like Bucked Up, as she works out hard to maintain that impressive physique and undefeated record in the ring. Using supplements is part of the equation which makes Bucked Up an excellent fit for a fitness enthusiast like Jade.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS. AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 10/9c on TNT.