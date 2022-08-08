AEW’s Jade Cargill in shiny bra and shorts to show fit physique

When it comes to chiseled wrestling stars, it’s hard to ignore Jade Cargill, the current reigning TBS Champion in All Elite Wrestling.

The 30-year-old wrestling sensation is the first ever to hold that title in AEW and continues to show her opposition why she’s a force to be reckoned with in the ring.

Ahead of AEW’s latest television event and Cargill’s upcoming challenge, she shared a set of photos with her fans and followers with her fit physique in focus.

In two images, Cargill wore a simple-yet-captivating look with a shiny silver bra and matching shorts while wrapping herself in a fuzzy green coat.

She had her makeup on point, complete with pink eye shadow, and capped her look off with some clear high heels on her feet.

The sculpted 5-foot-10 champion posed while seated in a black chair backstage for two photos, the first of which showed her long, toned legs. A second pic provided a close-up look of Cargill’s massive shoulders and rock-hard midsection.

“If I look materialistic then why would you come over here with no materials 😵‍💫🤣,” she playfully asked in her caption.

Jade’s latest caption also reminded fans about AEW’s Battle of the Belts III, the event that TNT aired on Saturday. It featured multiple championships on the line, including a battle for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

That match featured Thunder Rosa defending her title against Jamie Hayter, with Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Toni Storm at ringside for the contest.

Fans react to Jade’s stunning photos

While likes aren’t visible on Cargill’s recent photo series, comments are, and there were nearly 400 of them as of this report. Fans provided a variety of feedback on the TBS Champion’s latest look.

“Flawless! The Baddest ⭐🔥💲👍 Champion 🏆,” one fan said in reacting to her pics.

Pic credit: @ms_cargill/Instagram

“MOUNT CARGILL CARVED IN STONE💪💪💪💪🤪😜🤪😘,” another fan wrote of her incredible sculpted physique.

Pic credit: @ms_cargill/Instagram

In a surprising comment for many people, actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens stopped by to call Cargill an “Icon.”

Pic credit: @ms_cargill/Instagram

Cargill’s no stranger in the celebrity world. She teamed up with NBA Hall of Fame legend Shaquille O’Neal for her first AEW match, a tag team bout where they defeated Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

Beyond the celeb interaction, she’s established herself as one of the top stars within All Elite Wrestling, taking on various opponents during her time in the organization and winning the inaugural AEW TBS Championship.

Jade issued a challenge to AEW’s newcomer

During an episode of AEW Rampage just days ago, Jade Cargill arrived on the ramp following Madison Rayne’s debut victory. Cargill informed Rayne that she’s got her open challenge on Wednesday and invited Rayne to show up so she could show her how it’s done in the ring.

The TBS champ followed that by telling Rayne she should take a few days off before the challenge. With Rayne looking out of the ring towards Cargill with a confused stare, Kiera Hogan entered the ring for a sneak attack from behind.

However, Rayne was able to counter Hogan’s moves and planted her face first on the mat with a twisting DDT. With that, Rayne knelt on the mat and stared out at the TBS champion, seemingly ready for the upcoming challenge.

According to Wrestling Inc, Jade Cargill won the TBS Championship in the finals of a tournament this past January, as she defeated Ruby Soho in the finals. She’s held onto the belt ever since, retaining it against contenders including Anna Jay, Julia Hart, and Tay Conti.

Madison Rayne recently arrived in AEW, with an F4WOnline report earlier this month indicating she’d signed on as a coach for the women’s division. However, it’s now apparent that she’ll also appear in matches.

Following her successful in-ring debut, the former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion could take on Cargill during the upcoming AEW program, potentially challenging for the title.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS.