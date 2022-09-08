AEW’s Jade Cargill channels She-Hulk for powerful All Out look

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill during a segment from Dynamite. Pic credit: All Elite Wrestling/YouTube

So far, during All Elite Wrestling’s history, Jade Cargill has been among the dominant champions featured in the promotion, racking up an impressive undefeated record.

The AEW TBS Champion added another win to that record at this past weekend’s All Out event in Chicago, Illinois, and did so in ring gear paying tribute to a superhuman.

Jade showed off her She-Hulk-inspired gear on her official Instagram just a few days after collecting her impressive 37th victory within AEW.

Like the Marvel She-Hulk character in comic books, Jade donned a bodysuit featuring purple and white with gold shapes across the upper middle portion of the gear.

White boots and kneepads featuring her logo in purple were also part of her ring attire for the All Out event, where she was amongst the main card performers.

Jade wore her hair black for this look, changing it up from the short white or blonde hair she’d gone with for several weeks.

To further help achieve her look, she had green airbrushed streaks on her face and body, including veins on her thighs, creating a captivating She-Hulk wrestling vibe.

“Kicking through these women left and right. Who’s next?!” she asked in her caption, including the hashtag “#UNDEFEATED.”

Her IG carousel post featured four unique photos as she stood tall in different poses, including several powerful flexes of her sculpted biceps.

Jade also gave credit where it was due, as she tagged a hair stylist, makeup artist, and an airbrush artist who helped her create the She-Hulk look.

She’s the latest wrestling star to tribute or get involved with She-Hulk. Last month, Monsters and Critics reported about WWE stars Sasha Banks and Naomi attending the Disney+ premiere for the new live-action Marvel series. Both women wore green in their stunning outfits in honor of the character.

Fans react to Jade’s She-Hulk theme for AEW All Out

Over 500 commenters provided feedback about Jade’s latest look or her match from AEW’s big event in Chicago. One individual suggested that since she recreated a She-Hulk look, she’d need to make an appearance with Marvel.

Another fan told Jade that she “absolutely ate this look up” as far as her ring gear channeling the monstrous superhero.

Yet another individual tagged Marvel, suggesting they needed to cast Jade as their next She-Hulk for a more realistic look than the CGI they’re using in their show.

Jade retained TBS Championship at All Out

Jade is the first and only AEW TBS Champion, having won the belt during the inaugural tournament finals this past January. On her path to winning the belt, she defeated impressive talent from AEW’s roster, including Red Velvet and Thunder Rosa.

Ultimately, Jade bested Ruby Soho in the tournament final to claim the championship and has held it for over 240 days.

At the All Out event this past weekend in Chicago, Jade wore her She-Hulk gear to the ring and had an impressive performance similar to Jennifer Walters’ powerful superhero.

The champ was up against Athena, formerly Ember Moon in WWE, for her latest title defense. According to All Elite Wrestling’s results report, Cargill was able to capitalize on a distraction when one of her Baddies, Kiera Hogan, tried to interfere.

After Athena delivered a kick to Kiera, Jade slammed down Athena with the Jaded finisher for a pinfall victory, extending her record to 37-0. That keeps her dominant title reign going and has many fans wondering who’s next for this superhuman champion.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS.