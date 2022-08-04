AEW’s Harley Cameron stuns in skimpy lingerie for song tease

Musician and pro wrestler Harley Cameron recently debuted in All Elite Wrestling. Pic credit: @danni_ellexo/Instagram

Following her All Elite Wrestling debut, Harley Cameron shared a stunning image with fans and followers, letting them know of her upcoming music release.

Cameron, who took on Willow Nightingale on AEW Dark, kept things classy for a social media share, posing in skimpy white lingerie while providing a clip of 2NITE.

The Australian pro wrestling star posted a video clip on Wednesday featuring her in a white lace teddy. A gorgeous cover photo has her posing in front of the water with an arm bent to rest her hand against her head.

Another photo shows Cameron with her leg bent and an elbow resting upon it. That picture provides the backdrop for her Instagram video clip which includes an audio snippet of 2NITE, her upbeat pop-style track.

The newest addition to AEW’s roster said her catchy new song arrives on August 12, over a week after her in-ring debut.

“Ya girls been working 😉🎶,” she wrote in her caption, also mentioning that the project is a collaboration with DJ and producer Highup.

Cameron indicated fans can “presave” the link for her song debut at a link in her IG Story. That part of her Story is no longer active, but she has a Spotify artist page featuring a few songs, where the new music will likely arrive.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Cameron alerted fans to her AEW debut

In another post on her official Instagram, Cameron prepped everyone for her upcoming pro wrestling debut. The Australian wrestling star had her long blonde hair flowing down her sides and a sizzling red outfit on for AEW ring gear.

“Tonight,” she wrote in her caption with devil, lipstick, and koala emojis.

She also included several hashtags such as “#aewdark,” “#poutlaw,” and “#wonderfromdownunder.”

She may have reminded fans of WWE’s Maryse with her look above. Cameron wore most of that gear in the ring for her AEW debut, sans the garter belt and red vest-style jacket.

Hailing from Australia, she’s one of the latest stars from down under to join one of the major wrestling promotions. Others have included Jessica McKay and Cassandra McIntosh, formerly known as WWE’s IIconics, Billie Kay, and Peyton Royce.

Cameron has fellow Aussie Toni Storm working at AEW too. Storm recently graced the cover of Fitness Gurls mag’s United States edition, while Cameron appeared on the mag’s Canadian edition cover (below) several months ago.

Cameron debuted in AEW Dark match

AEW fans who watch the weekly online show AEW Dark watched Harley Cameron’s debut as she took on Willow Nightingale in a singles matchup.

Their in-ring battle lasted over four minutes and featured Cameron getting some moves in. Unfortunately, her debut was unsuccessful as she was up against a tough opponent.

It included one segment of the match where Nightingale had Cameron wrapped up, grabbed her hand while holding her, and danced briefly before clotheslining her down.

Nightingale ultimately finished the match with a Gutwrench Bomb to get a pinfall, giving the Aussie newcomer an introduction to AEW’s competitive women’s roster.

Viewers will likely see Harley Cameron in more matches in the future on the AEW Dark program. In addition, fans can follow her official Instagram @danni_ellexo and her official YouTube channel.

AEW Dark episodes arrive Tuesdays at 7/6c on YouTube.