AEW’s Dr. Britt Baker DMD shows off rock-hard abs in stunning ring gear

Following All Elite Wrestling’s latest show, AEW star Dr. Britt Baker DMD gave fans a look at her sculpted abs in a photo featuring her stunning ring gear.

The real-life dentist and pro wrestler wore some of that gear during a recent AEW event, but this time it was for a ringside appearance to support her ally, Jamie Hayter.

Baker’s unique outfit might bring a Homelander or Captain Marvel vibe for some, as it features similar colors to the popular superhero costumes.

Her jacket, top, and shorts include blue and red in the design, with gold trim adorning parts of her outfit.

For the shot, Baker stands with the focus entirely on her as her hands grab the sides of her jacket, and her long locks flow down the front of it.

Baker gives a somewhat serious look towards viewers, with a bit of a smirk and her tongue to one side.

Her caption offers little in terms of a message beyond reminding fans of her “DMD” title, with the letters also the callout and chant that fans often give her at shows.

Dr. Baker DMD also reminded fans of AEW’s shows on TNT and TBS, which included a rare Saturday night show fans witnessed.

Fans react to Britt Baker’s POTD

With Dr. Britt Baker’s recent photo share featuring her captivating ring gear, plenty of fans had reactions. As of this report, her IG post had collected over 8,000 Likes and 160-plus comments.

Baker has clearly worked hard to get herself in fantastic physical shape to battle with the top stars in All Elite Wrestling. Several commenters recognized the hard work she’s put in, as shown in the latest pic.

“Abs POPPIN,” one individual commented along with a clapping hands emoji.

One fan praised her for a “rocking body” in their comment, most likely adding another part to their comment to not upset Baker’s boyfriend, Adam Cole.

“Soon to be and Newwwwww 2x AEW Women’s World Champion!!!!!” yet another individual commented on the pic.

Baker ringside for Hayter’s AEW match

Saturday night brought AEW’s event, Battle of the Belts III, on TNT. It featured multiple championship matches on the card. However, Dr. Britt Baker DMD wasn’t attempting to win the AEW Women’s World Championship during the event.

Instead, she was a spectator and ringside supporter along with Rebel for their ally, Jamie Hayter, who challenged Thunder Rosa for her championship.

For the event, Baker donned the jacket shown in her photo above, with a black top underneath that revealed her midsection. She also wore form-fitting dark jeans and black sneakers to complete the look.

During the bout, Baker got involved, fighting with AEW star Toni Storm outside the ring. At one point, Baker delivered a devastating kick to knock Storm down, then looked into the camera to tell viewers, “It’s my division.”

While Hayter had her pals at ringside, including Baker, it was ultimately the champ coming away with another win. According to Bleacher Report, it was a fast-paced matchup with plenty of offense traded between the two women. After close-call pinfalls for both the challenger and champ, Thunder Rosa got a surprising pin on Hayter to retain.

Even with the loss, Hayter might get another shot at the champ, and most likely, Dr. Britt Baker DMD will be there again for ringside support. The two have also shown the ability to work effectively as a tag team, so don’t be surprised if they have more matches together soon.

If Hayter wins that championship, though, things might get super interesting, as former champ Britt Baker might want to challenge her for the title.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS.