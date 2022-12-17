Wrestling star Anna Jay captivated her fans with a new selfie and a shot of her stunning ring gear. Pic credit: @annajay____/Instagram

All Elite Wrestling star Anna Jay unveiled several dazzling snaps for her fans, showing her stunning red ring gear and a close-up selfie featuring some AEW Glam.

The 24-year-old professional wrestler has worn several different looks during her AEW career, including her earlier black gear that some fans may have thought resembled DC Comics’ Zatanna.

Anna, real name Anna Marie Jernigan, has donned an array of unique outfits during her time as The Queenslayer with Dark Order and more recently with Chris Jericho’s Jericho Appreciation Society.

She shared a shot of herself in her all-red latex ring gear on Friday, featuring a skimpy crop top, shorts, and knee-high red boots. Anna’s red top zippered up the middle and featured a unique design featuring curved chains and several black stars with specks of white on them.

Her boots featured several black stars as well, while her shorts were all red with a black belt cinched around her waist.

She stood with her hands on her hips for the photo, which she credited to “AEW Portrait Guy” Sadiel Ruiz. Anna credited @dolledupbydani for her hair and makeup while also tagging @AEWGlam, among other AEW accounts.

Her post promoted the upcoming AEW TV program, with Anna writing in her caption, “Watch Rampage tonight on TNT.”

That post was one of several the AEW star shared in the past few days. Another stunning pic was an AEW Glam close-up selfie.

Anna appeared to be holding her phone with both hands to get a gorgeous shot with her blonde locks flowing to the sides as she rocked a plunging black leather top and several thin necklaces with dangling pendants.

For makeup, she wore dark eyeliner, lashes, eye shadow, and neutral lipstick.

This particular IG share didn’t feature any clever or catchy captions but simply had Anna giving credit to makeup artist Marandan Renea and hairstylist @facesofgypsy.

The stunning image collected over 17,000 likes and 190-plus comments for the AEW star ahead of her appearance on Rampage.

Anna Jay’s recent AEW appearance

While Anna promoted AEW Rampage, she wasn’t part of that Friday night show with other women, including Britt Baker and Skye Blue, in action. Anna’s friend Tay Melo was also ringside during Rampage to cheer on her husband Sammy Guevara, who came up with a loss against Jon Moxley.

Tay fought in this past week’s AEW Dynamite show called Winter is Coming against Ruby Soho, who was looking for revenge after Tay broke her nose at an event three months ago.

Soho got the best of Tay and picked up the victory. However, Anna rushed to the ring to check on Tay and then beat up Soho. She ultimately hit a TAYKO to plant Soho face-first into the mat before posing over her.

Anna Jay’s AEW merchandise

With Anna’s career still evolving in AEW, she’s yet to actively promote many additional services or products like other wrestling stars. However, she has a variety of merchandise available, some of which she’s shown on her Instagram page.

That included her Queenslayer action figure (below) while she was part of The Dark Order. Anna revealed her figure was part of Series 3 of the Unmatched Collection and was limited to 3,000.

Additionally, Anna has three t-shirts available through AEW’s online merchandise shop. They include The Queen Slayer shirt featuring black, grey, and white text and graphics, as well as her 99 Darkstar shirt with purple stars and her name in gold.

Another shirt features Anna’s likeness pictured on the front and says, “Anna Jay Will Choke You Out.”

All three shirts are available in sizes ranging from small to XXXXX-Large.

As Anna’s popularity within AEW continues to grow, she’ll likely add additional endorsements or promotions to help her earn more revenue, but for now, her primary focus seems to be her in-ring success.

AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 10/9c on TNT.