As All Elite Wrestling star Anna Jay is sidelined for a bit due to injury, she’s sharing some stunning sneak peek snaps from a recent photoshoot.

The 24-year-old pro wrestling star unveiled a gorgeous shot of herself wearing a beautiful bustier tank top featuring primarily light blue for the background and swirls of yellow and purple in the design.

She also donned a form-fitting white short skirt that ended at her thighs. Her latest outfit accentuated her tanned and toned figure as she gazed at the camera.

Anna opted for several thin necklaces and rings on her hand as accessories. She kept her makeup simple, with dark lashes and brows to match her pink lipstick.

For a shot she posted on her Instagram, Anna posed in an open doorway to a patio, with one arm bent and a hand behind her long wavy brown hair as locks flowed past her chest.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She had no message for her caption, only a heart emoji to show love, as well as a camera emoji and an IG tag for photographer JR Sutter.

Anna Jay’s photographer shares another sneak peek image

Anna’s post above was clearly a hit with fans, friends, and followers, as it had achieved over 27,000 likes and 450-plus comments in admiration of the stunning image.

An additional shot of the AEW star arrived via her photographer, JR Hutter, on his official @onedopephotographer Instagram. This one had Anna posing indoors, possibly in a bedroom, living room, or study.

She stood with one arm bent and a hand on her hip as she averted her gaze from the camera. Open blinds of a window were visible next to her to give additional light for the photo.

Saint Simons Island in Georgia provided the photoshoot’s location based on a geotag.

“Here’s a little sneak peek into my shoot with the amazing @annajay____,” Hutter wrote in his caption.

In addition to Anna, Hutter has captured other wrestling stars, including WWE’s Gigi Dolin, Chelsea Green, and Scarlett Bordeaux. He’s also been one of several photographers who captured shoots for former WWE star Mandy Rose.

Anna Jay suffered tough injury during a rough AEW spot

Anna’s biggest supporters may have noticed she’s been absent from AEW programming lately, and that’s due to getting hurt during a match last month.

Anna teamed up with Tay Melo in a Street Fight against Soho and Willow Nightingale on January 13. In pro wrestling, this no-rules match involves using foreign objects and fighting elsewhere beyond the ring. That could include battling in the arena, backstage, or even outside of it.

She shared a carousel post on her Instagram last week in which she remarked, “Silence is just another word for pain.”

The IG post included a shot of her in her wrestling gear during an AEW match, including a red bra under a mesh top and curve-hugging red trunks.

A second slide in her post shows the spot where Anna suffered an injury, as she got slammed off the ramp and stage area by her opponent. While she was supposed to crash through a table, she missed the mark.

According to Wrestling Inc, Anna suffered dislocated ribs during the brutal match spot. Wrestling Inc’s report indicates that she’s been absent from AEW since that match, and her timetable for return is unknown.

Anna also shared the injury update on her official Twitter, responding to a fan who said it looked like a “bruised tailbone.”

“No bruised tailbone, but I did have some dislocated ribs. Not fun,” she wrote in her tweet.

Pic credit: @annajay___/Twitter

Anna Jay’s AEW merchandise and Cameos

While Anna is focused on her wrestling career with All Elite Wrestling, she’s yet to branch off into major partnerships or build any known side hustles.

However, she offers her fans the opportunity to purchase Cameos- personalized video messages, via her Instagram bio. She also has her own merchandise available at the AEW Shop and possibly receives revenue from any sales of the t-shirts.

She currently has four shirts available each for $29.99 via AEW’s online store. Among the colorful and catchy items are Star of the Show, Darkstar, and Queen Slayer designs, each representing her various alliances and personas during AEW.

Fans hope to see Anna back in the ring soon, as she’s among the bright talents featured in AEW. As she continues, she will likely see more success inside and outside the ring.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS/ AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 10/9c on TNT.