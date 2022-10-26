AEW star Tay Melo wows fans in skimpy bikini and creepy masks ahead of Dynamite

Pro wrestler Tay Melo appears in a backstage selfie from an AEW event. Pic credit: @taymelo/Instagram

All Elite Wrestling star Tay Melo found a stunning yet creepy way to captivate her fans and followers as she shared some early Halloween looks.

The 27-year-old professional wrestler and social media star took to her Instagram on Wednesday, showing several photos she took posed at the pool.

In two pics, Tay wore a skimpy bikini featuring a beautiful tropical island scene consisting of aqua blues, dark greens, and white on the top and bottoms.

Her blonde hair flowed down her front, and she had her nails painted a dark blue. Tay wore minimal accessories except for a thin necklace with a heart in the middle.

However, she took things to a spooky level, donning a few scary masks as part of her look. The first photo has her standing in front of a lake and houses behind her while she wears a creepy clown mask.

In a second photo, Tay is seated on the pool and dipping her feet into the water. This time, she’s wearing a mask that could be one of the characters in The Strangers.

Adding to the scene, Tay has an orange pumpkin trick-or-treating bucket next to her for all the candy or other goodies she might collect.

“Happy Halloween?!” she asked in her caption, adding a ghost emoji.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans react to Tay Melo’s ‘hot and creepy’ bikini pics

Tay is known for sharing all sorts of sizzling content, including her recent cornhole video in black leather shorts to promote an energy drink. The AEW star regularly shows off her workout gear, sneakers, and bikinis, like in the post above.

As of this report, over 16,000 Likes had arrived on her Halloween-themed post and 100-plus comments from admiring fans. Many dropped flame and heart emojis on the post, with others giving different reactions.

“[There’s] something hot and creepy at the same time about [these] pics lol,” one fan joked in the comment section.

Pic credit: @taymelo/Instagram

Another fan remarked that Tay looked ready for The Purge, referring to the scary movie about an annual day when all crime is legal.

Pic credit: @taymelo/Instagram

One individual gave Tay and her husband, Sammy Guevara, an idea for their couples-themed costumes for Halloween, suggesting they go as Harley Quinn and The Joker from the Batman comics.

Pic credit: @taymelo/Instagram

Tay to appear on AEW Dynamite?

Viewers haven’t seen Tay, a member of The Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS), compete in a while, especially not in a singles match. In 2022, she’s mostly teamed up with other wrestling stars, including her husband. They defend their AAA mixed tag team titles at May’s AEW All Out.

Tay’s also teamed up with her friend and fellow JAS member Anna Jay quite a bit during her career. They successfully teamed up earlier this month to defeat the duo of Madison Rayne and Skye Blue.

Viewers will likely see Tay ringside on the Wednesday, October 26 episode of AEW Dynamite. According to 411 Mania, Tay’s husband Sammy is in action against Bryan Danielson. Tay will likely do her best to distract, interfere, and whatever else she can to help Sammy get another AEW victory.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS.