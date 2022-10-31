AEW star Tay Melo sizzles in denim shorts for helicopter ride

Wrestling star Tay Melo following a victory in an AEW match. Pic credit: All Elite Wrestling/YouTube

Professional wrestler Tay Melo continues living the good life as she travels the world and enjoys all sorts of fun experiences, including helicopter rides over breathtaking locations.

Tay, who currently stars with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), recently unveiled a video clip of herself as she rocked a pair of tight denim shorts and stylish tan and white sneakers with tiny black socks.

Her long-sleeved top featured a stylish brown and black pattern as her blonde hair flowed down across her shoulders. Tay wore large hoop earrings and square shades that complemented her top as accessories.

She struts toward the camera at the beginning of her clip with a large cruise ship visible in the water behind her. As Tay gets closer to the camera, she turns, signaling the camera person and viewer to follow her as she walks over to get into a waiting helicopter.

A shot reveals a can of Bang Energy drink on the ground with the helicopter in the background. Moments later, Tay’s inside the aircraft and sipping the beverage.

Viewers get a scenic tour as it flies over a gorgeous location consisting of beautiful blue water and the surrounding land.

“@bangenergy making every moment even more special,” she wrote in her Instagram post’s caption.

Tay Melo featured in recent AEW event

Tay is currently with the Jericho Appreciation Society, which also features her husband, Sammy Guevara, and friend Anna Jay, among others. AEW featured Tay as part of this past Friday’s Rampage television show from the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.

She battled Madison Rayne, who joined AEW initially as a coach to help others, but has returned to the ring to take on various stars.

The match featured plenty of back-and-forth action, with Madison hitting a neck breaker at one point for a pinfall attempt and later a bulldog off the top rope.

Madison seemed to have plenty of big chances to put away her opponent, but Tay kicked out of several pinfalls and reversed a Cazadora attempt. Ultimately, Tay hit her finisher Tay-KO to pick up the pinfall win.

According to AEW’s roster details, Tay’s record in 2022 is at 10-3 overall, with most of her victories coming via tag team matches.

Tay promotes Bang Energy regularly

The above video was the latest from AEW’s Tay Melo, promoting her favorite energy drink. Monsters and Critics reported about Tay practicing cornhole in a fun video featuring Bang Energy to help her get her throwing skills on track.

In her latest video, Tay is drinking Bang Energy’s Blue Razz. It packs in 300 mg of caffeine along with EAA Aminos and CoQ10. It also includes Super Creatine, which is Creatine bonded to L-Leucine.

Earlier this month, Tay shared an image on her official Instagram featuring the same outfit she wore in her cornhole video. As part of the shoot, the smiling AEW star held a can of Radical Skadattle, another variation of the Bang Energy drink.

With Tay modeling an array of stunning attire, she’s likely a valuable spokesperson for the Bang Energy products. She currently boasts over 640,000 followers on her Instagram, and that following is growing as she continues to appear in All Elite Wrestling matches or shows.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS. AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 10/9c on TNT.