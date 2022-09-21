AEW star Tay Melo in skimpy thong bikini has question for fans

Wrestling star Tay Melo in a backstage selfie during an AEW event. Pic credit: @taymelo/Instagram

The All Elite Wrestling women’s division is full of talented stars, including Tay Melo, formerly known as Tay Conti in WWE. She often appears in AEW’s Dynamite, Rampage, and the promotion’s bigger shows.

On social media, she continues to share various photos and videos from her in-ring performances and life away from the ring.

Her unique content often includes modeling, discussing products she likes, traveling, working out, and spending time with her husband, professional wrestler Sammy Guevara.

Most recently, Tay took to Instagram to share a throwback bikini photo. The Brazilian wrestling star wore a two-piece hot pink swimsuit as she gave a sideways pose, revealing her back and curves.

Tay’s blond hair cascaded down her back in the image, and she wore a thick bracelet on her arm. She may have also worn hoop earrings, with one peeking out from under her hair.

The 5-foot-6 wrestling star’s pose reveals a tattoo featuring a bird on the back of her lower right leg. It’s one of several she has, as reports arrived in May that she got a new tattoo on her ankle.

“Old but gold .. do I need a new bikini photoshoot?! 😋,” Tay asked her fans and followers in a caption to receive their feedback.

Fans and followers react to Tay’s bikini throwback

Tay’s throwback bikini post arrived on Wednesday afternoon ahead of another episode of AEW Dynamite. It quickly racked up over 22,000 Likes and 200-plus comments, with many fans giving their approval of more pics featuring Tay Melo in a bikini.

“Would love to see a new bikini photoshoot,” one fan wrote in the comments.

Pic credit: @taymelo/Instagram

“I don’t think anyone would object,” one fan commented in reaction to Tay’s question.

Pic credit: @taymelo/Instagram

Another fan suggested Tay release an exclusive calendar to showcase more of her stunning bikini images year-round.

Pic credit: @taymelo/Instagram

Tay has shared many bikini photos on her IG page over the months. In addition to bikinis, Tay models workout gear, swimsuits, and of course, her various ring gear or ringside outfits.

Tay and husband continue to shine as champions

Following her release from WWE last year, Tay has moved on to AEW, where she’s teamed with her husband Sammy as part of the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS). The husband-wife duo also works with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA), a Mexico-based promotion partnered with AEW.

Tay and Sammy captured the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship this past April at Triplemanía XXX: Monterrey. Earlier this month, they defended the championship at AEW’s All Out event in Chicago, Illinois.

The couple bested Ruby Soho and Ortiz in the opener for the event’s pre-show, winning via pinfall. However, some fans criticized Tay and Sammy for their role in injuring one of their opponents during the match.

More recently, Tay appeared ringside to support her husband in a huge match on AEW Rampage. Sammy attempted to defeat Jon Moxley and move on to the AEW World Championship tournament finals.

Sammy had his wife Tay and their JAS ally Anna Jay at ringside, doing their best to help him win. However, Moxley ultimately overcame Sammy’s in-ring moves and the women’s interference to win the match.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays on 8/7c on TBS. AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 10/9c on TNT.