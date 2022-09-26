AEW star Saraya rocks thigh-skimming skirt after Dynamite debut

AEW’s Saraya, formerly Paige in WWE, unveiled another stunning outfit on social media. Pic credit: FOX

Following her recent All Elite Wrestling debut, professional wrestler Saraya continues to make statements with her array of gorgeous attire.

Formerly known as Paige within World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), she’s now aligned herself with the company’s biggest rival, AEW.

She took to her official Instagram on Sunday to show off a unique outfit consisting of a skimpy top with a butterfly design and a thigh-skimming skirt. The items feature shades of blue and purple in a shattered mirror or glass pattern, providing a stunning look for the 30-year-old wrestling star.

Saraya also wore a pair of knee-high black boots, bold red lipstick, and darker eye shadow. Her photo shoot features purple curtains for the background, almost hinting at the colors she once wore as Paige in WWE.

In the first of two pics in her post, Saraya poses crouching while resting a hand on her hip and an elbow on one knee. She touches her chin with a few of her colorful fingernails as her dark hair flows down her back.

A second image has her striking a fun pose as she stands with a knee up, tilting her head to one side with one arm raised straight in the air and the other extended to the side.

Fans and followers react to Saraya’s look

With 6.1 million followers on her Instagram, Saraya grabs attention with her various posts. The former WWE star removed many of her posts several weeks ago, ahead of changing her IG name from @realpaigewwe to @saraya for AEW.

Since her reintroduction, she’s now shared six posts, including a video of her arrival to AEW and Sunday’s stunning outfit pics. The latest post racked up over 142,000 Likes and 1,100-plus comments.

“Love these colors on you,” wrote Saraya’s former colleague at WWE, Kayla Braxton.

Pic credit: @saraya/Instagram

“Obsessed with the fit,” an admirer wrote on Saraya’s Instagram post to show their approval of the look.

Pic credit: @saraya/Instagram

Another commenter indicated that Saraya looked “stunning as always,” also mentioning it was great to see her back in the spotlight for professional wrestling.

Pic credit: @saraya/Instagram

Saraya to speak at AEW Dynamite

Last week featured Saraya’s surprising arrival at AEW’s Dynamite: Grand Slam show at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, creating a headline-making moment.

The wrestling star officially exited WWE this past July, leaving many fans wondering what was next. However, that’s been cleared up somewhat with her joining AEW.

During her surprise appearance at Dynamite, she didn’t make any in-ring speeches about what she was doing there, though. However, she let several competitors from the interim AEW Women’s World Championship match know that this is “her house” now.

Among those competitors were AEW stars Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb, who fled from the ring upon Saraya’s arrival as they’d been trying to attack the champion Toni Storm and Athena.

According to an Instagram post from AEW, Saraya will appear on the Dynamite episode on Wednesday, September 27, and this time will have something to say.

Fans will be curious about her role upon returning to the pro wrestling world with WWE’s rival, AEW. In particular, many will be interested to see if she’s become cleared to return to in-ring action. She retired from that aspect of her career in 2018 due to an injury suffered in a WWE match.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS. AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 10/9c on TNT.