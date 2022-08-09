AEW star Rebel Tanea Brooks stuns in wet-look faux leather leggings

All Elite Wrestling’s Rebel Tanea Brooks poses for a social media selfie. Pic credit: @rebeltanea/Instagram

All Elite Wrestling’s Rebel Tanea Brooks continues to keep fans captivated with various ringside attire, including a recent look she brought out for a tag team bout.

Rebel is a frequent ringside supporter and ally for Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Jamie Hayter and was present to encourage them during their recent matches.

She wore a pair of sizzling wet-look faux leather pants for one such appearance, with a white sleeveless top featuring leather straps to create an intricate design.

The top ended just a few inches above her ruby-colored leggings, showing off a portion of her toned midsection.

She wore black leather boots and wrist bands along with the outfit and had her hair done up for a stunning overall presentation.

“There’s only one ME,” she wrote in her Instagram photo set’s caption, adding the hashtags “#REBEL” and “#AEW” along with tags for AEW portrait photographer Sadiel Ruiz and hair stylist Dani.

Rebel also tagged Spanx in her post as they sell the wet-look leggings she’s rocking in her series of photos.

Based on the site’s details, they’re the Faux Patent Leather Leggings for $128 and are available in black or ruby. Sizes include extra small up to 1X, with inseams available in regular, petite, or tall.

Rebel wore ringside look for AEW Dynamite

Rebel wore the above outfit during an All Elite Wrestling tag team match featuring her allies Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Jamie Hayter on AEW’s Dynamite TV show on August 3. The duo took on Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa, aka Thunderstorm, for the bout, with Rebel at ringside.

As seen in the clip below, Rebel wasn’t just cheering for her allies. At one point, she climbed on the ring apron to distract Toni Storm, which ultimately allowed Britt Baker to get to her.

The finish saw hip splashes from Storm onto Baker and Hayter in the ring corners, but Baker managed to pull Thunder Rosa into the corner, causing Storm to hit her teammate. With Storm distracted by what happened, Hayter dropped her with a clothesline and got the pinfall win.

After the match, Rebel joined Baker and Hayter, celebrating their victory in the ring and on the ramp.

Rebel also appeared at Hayter’s recent match

As seen in the photo below, Rebel had some elements of the outfit above during another recent AEW show.

This time around, she had on a full red sleeveless top and black pants but kept some of the black straps and her neck decoration with the ringside look.

Rebel wore her hair down, flowing past her shoulders for her stunning appearance.

“Hayters gonna Hayte bc Jamie will be the new champion,” Rebel said in a caption ahead of Jamie Hayter’s big match.

She used the above Instagram post to remind fans of the AEW Battle of the Belts III on TNT, which took place this past Saturday. During the event, various championships were on the line, with Hayter challenging Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Of course, Hayter had Rebel and Britt Baker as ringside support, while Toni Storm was there for Rosa. They also got involved during the match, which ultimately distracted Hayter, leading to Thunder Rosa surprising her with pinfalls to get the win.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS.