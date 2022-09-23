AEW star Jamie Hayter stuns in all-leather outfit for Dynamite: Grand Slam

All Elite Wrestling’s Jamie Hayter poses for a selfie on social media. Pic credit: @jamiehayter/Instagram

Jamie Hayter was amongst the wrestling stars who made an appearance for All Elite Wrestling’s big event, AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

The 27-year-old AEW star from the United Kingdom played a part in the show, arriving to the ring following her ally’s championship match.

She wasn’t necessarily dressed to wrestle but managed to get in on the action and gave fans another look at what she wore following the show.

Hayter took to her Instagram, revealing the stunning outfit she wore. It included a leather crop top jacket with four belts hanging from it featuring silver hardware.

She matched it with a black leather skirt wrap and a pair of skimpy black shorts underneath. Keeping the all-black leather look, she rocked a pair of solid black Doc Martens and black socks.

In her IG carousel photos, Hayer is wearing fishnet stockings as part of the look with hair gorgeously styled. In the first of two pics, she’s seated on a comfortable couch and giving a serious eye to the viewer.

A second photo has Hayter preparing to leave the scene, which according to her post’s location tag is Arthur Ashe Stadium, the host venue in New York City for AEW’s show.

“Ummm gtg,” she wrote in her caption, with the slightly blurry second pic showing her picking up a purse or bag as she gets ready to exit.

Fans react to Hayter’s stunning AEW Dynamite outfit

Hayter isn’t quite as active on Instagram as some of her fellow AEW stars, such as Tay Melo. However, when she shares a post, it usually grabs fans’ attention. Her latest look from Grand Slam did just that, with over 35,000 Likes and 790-plus comments on the post, as of this report.

“Wowwwww 😍 Love the outfit 🤩🐐🥵🔥,” a fan remarked in praising Hayter’s AEW attire.

Pic credit: @jamiehayter/Instagram

“Woah 😍😍😍 lovely outfit Jamie. I can’t wait till your champion in AEW that’s going to be a good day,” another fan commented.

Pic credit: @jamiehayter/Instagram

Yet another fan called Hayter “strong and beautiful” also suggesting she would be the next champion.

Pic credit: @jamiehayter/Instagram

Hayter had the opportunity to become interim AEW Women’s World Champion several weeks ago at the All Out event in Illinois. She competed as part of a four-way match to crown an interim champ while Thunder Rosa recovers from an injury.

Hayter came up short in the match, leading some fans to believe she might take on the other women’s champion, Jade Cargill, for the TBS Championship.

Hayter participated in post-match attack at Grand Slam

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam featured five championship matches on the card for NYC’s Arthur Ashe Stadium, but Hayter wasn’t featured in any.

However, her ally Dr. Britt Baker DMD was part of the action, as she was involved in a four-way women’s match for the interim AEW Women’s World Championship. Also competing were Athena, Serena Deeb, and the interim champion, Toni Storm.

During the match, Baker appeared to suffer a bloody or broken nose. Following that, she quickly got knocked down by Storm, who then scored the winning pinfall to retain her championship.

As Storm attempted to celebrate the win, Baker attacked her from behind and began the beatdown. Hayter rushed down to the ring wearing the attire shown above and spun Baker around, teasing that she might stop her from attacking the champ.

Instead, the women smile at one another, and Hayter helped Baker continue to go after Storm. Deeb soon joined in, as they also attacked Athena.

After a Curb Stomp to Athena, Baker looked ready to apply her devastating finisher to Storm as she put on a glove. However, the proceedings were interrupted by new theme music playing over the speakers and mysterious swirling visuals on the big screens.

In a big surprise, brand new AEW star Saraya arrived onstage, with the fans going wild as soon as they saw the wrestling star formerly known as Paige in WWE.

Saraya’s arrival to the ring caused the other women to flee, with Hayter standing ringside next to Baker, Deeb, and Rebel Tanea Brooks as they watched AEW’s newest star announce her arrival.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS. AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 10/9c on TNT.