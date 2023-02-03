Jade Cargill is known for her dominance in the wrestling ring, as the 5-foot-10 All Elite Wrestling star continues her impressive reign as the TBS Champion.

She’s now held that title for over 394 days and, so far, is the only woman on the AEW roster to have owned it. Her success comes from her continued pursuit of excellence and dedication to training hard at the gym.

Cargill recently unveiled another series of images to show her incredible physique, including her sculpted arms, defined legs, and rock-hard abs.

For her latest photo share, Cargill wore shiny purple lingerie courtesy of the Savage X Fenty collection, which had a latex look and hugged her curves.

In two photos, she stood at a mirror, with one hand on a wooden piece of furniture and the other on a gold lamp. She also put her haters on notice with a special message she included in her carousel post’s caption.

“Haters tryna knock me for the s**t that I’m blessed with. GOOD NIGHT 😇💪🏾🍇,” Cargill wrote.

Jade Cargill shares stunning Savage X Fenty pics

A week ago, Cargill shared another series of images with her 870,000 followers on Instagram, also featuring the Savage X Fenty lingerie she wore in the post above.

In one photo, the AEW star was seated on the floor sideways for the shot, with one hand on the carpet and the other resting on her bent knee. Cargill had her eyes closed, and head tilted slightly back, with her wavy and curly blonde hair noticeable as it fell down to her chest.

A second pic had her standing up, possibly in a doorway, with one arm raised overhead and the other resting against her hip as she smiled and had her head tilted to the side.

“She has a wild spirit/ but a soft heart/ and such a sweet soul 🍃🕊️,” Cargill wrote in a poetic caption for her carousel post.

The above post collected over 99,000 likes and 1,800-plus comments for the wrestling star as fans admired her jaw-dropping physique.

Jade Cargill promotes Bucked Up Energy drink

Due to her commitment to health and fitness with intense gym workouts, it made sense for Cargill to partner with Bucked Up Energy drink. Monsters and Critics reported about the promotion in December 2022.

She recently shared another series of photos promoting the energy drink. In the pics, Cargill wore a beige-colored sports bra with matching shorts and consumed a can of the beverage while standing on a treadmill before or after a workout.

Additional shots showed close-ups of Cargill as she sipped her drink and revealed her sculpted physique.

“My secret ingredient to pushing through that wall @buckedupenergy. Let’s start this week off right! 💪🏾,” Cargill wrote.

Cargill’s December reveal of the partnership included her in a video featuring a montage of workout footage and shots of her drinking Bucked Up. The AEW star also indicated she’d been using their drinks and supplements “for a while and now it’s official.”

Most likely, those drinks and supplements will continue to play a big part in her source of fuel and energy as she grinds through workouts and dominates opponents in the ring.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS.