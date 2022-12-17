AEW’s Jade Cargill revealed a stunning shot of herself in a skimpy bikini enjoying a shower. Pic credit: @jadecargill/Instagram

All Elite Wrestling’s Jade Cargill has been on fire with her in-ring career since debuting with AEW in 2020. She recently showed fans one way to possibly cool herself down, sharing a shower photo with her many followers.

The 30-year-old wrestling star donned a skimpy white bikini in her latest image, with her hair the striking white color she’s worn in recent appearances in and out of the ring.

In the gorgeous shot, she appeared to be outdoors, posing underneath a shower raining water down on her. Jade had her head leaned back and hair flowing behind her as her 5-foot-10 chiseled frame was in the shot, including sculpted arms and legs along with rock-hard abs.

Her makeup looked flawless in the photo, with her nails featuring various colors. Jade only had a visible necklace and pendant, along with an earring showing as accessories for the pic.

“Women like you drown oceans,” she wrote as a powerful message for her caption, also giving credit to Atlanta-based photographer LaReina Shaw for capturing the stunning shot.

Jade’s carousel post had two other images included with the shower pose. In a second pic, there’s a shot of an AEW crowd member holding up a sign that says “Jade’s B***h.” A third photo is a screenshot of a message, presumably sent to Jade, that says, “You’re the muse of all muses.”

Fans react to Jade Cargill’s stunning bikini pic

Many fans appreciated and admired Jade’s gorgeous photo by giving likes and comments. As of this writing, there were over 490 comments, with fans using emojis or descriptive feedback to praise her image.

“Definition of Goddess,” one fan commented, while another remarked, “Nice body” in admiration of Jade’s impressive physique.

Pic credit: @jadecargill/Instagram

Other commenters referred to Jade as “Queen jadecargill” or “Absolute perfection” based on the latest visual.

Pic credit: @jadecargill/Instagram

Jade Cargill’s impressive back workout featured in video

As of this writing, Jade has held AEW’s TBS Championship since the title’s inception this past January. If she continues to hold onto the belt past January 10, 2023, it’ll be a reign of a year for the wrestling star.

The 5-foot-10 wrestling star has bested the likes of Thunder Rosa, Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, Julia Hart, and Athena while winning or retaining her title.

Her success with AEW is thanks to her athletic background as a basketball star at Jacksonville University and her continued commitment to her health and fitness. Much of her hard work comes when training at the gym to keep her muscles popping, adding to her impressive in-ring look.

A YouTube video features highlights of a workout session with Jade and fellow AEW star Brian Cage working on their backs and shoulders. During the video, Jade performs lat pulldowns at a machine, front and side raises using dumbbells, and barbell rows, all of which hit various back muscles.

Jade’s workouts are likely grueling based on how much weight she’s pulling, pushing, and lifting. It’s clear from the video that she puts a lot of work into getting that incredible physique that helps her dominate opponents in the ring.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS. AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 10/9c on TNT.