AEW star Anna Jay sizzles in all-leather look after Dynamite appearance

All Elite Wrestling’s Anna Jay takes a backstage selfie during AEW’s show on TBS. Pic credit: @annajay____/Instagram

The All Elite Wrestling women’s division continues to feature some of the best talents in the business, including Anna Jay, who many fans might feel is ready for another push with a championship storyline.

For now, she’s been turning heads with some of the stunning attire she wears on TV alongside Jericho Appreciation Society and on her social media.

She shared one such look on Saturday as she captured a selfie in what appeared to be a hotel room she was staying in.

The 24-year-old wrestling star posed in a stunning all-leather outfit with a red sleeveless crop top and baggy leather pants featuring plenty of pockets.

Jay didn’t mention any details as far as the photo or what the occasion was. However, she was scheduled for appearances at Pittsburgh’s Steel City Comic Con on Saturday and Sunday.

It seems likely that Anna chose the outfit as her look for the convention which offered fans meet and greet opportunities with celebrities, including photos and autographs.

Pic credit: @annajay____/Instagram Story

Steel City Comic Con officially started on Friday and runs through the weekend. Some of the other stars listed for the event included horror filmmaking legend John Carpenter, wrestling stars Bill Goldberg and Ric Flair, and actors Alicia Silverstone, Zachary Levi, and Robert Patrick.

Weeks ago, Anna showed off another captivating all-leather look, this time donning all red from her thick boots up to her top in a robust series of photos she shared on Instagram.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Anna Jay featured on AEW Dynamite

Anna Jay’s latest content share arrived several days after she appeared on a special version of AEW’s TV show, Dynamite: Quake by the Lake. Anna was backstage with other JAS members as they cut promos during an interview.

Among the AEW stars they mentioned were Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson as JAS put themselves over as the best in the ring. That included prematurely suggesting their leader Chris Jericho would defeat interim champion Jon Moxley for his belt.

After her allies were finished delivering their comments, Anna Jay got to speak. The 5-foot-8 wrestling star wore tight black pants with shiny silver and black bra featuring glittery frills hanging from it.

Instead of hyping herself up, she was more concerned with sending a message about her “Dragonslayer” ally as she yelled at someone off-camera. From there, Anna proceeded to grab the woman and locked her into a crazy chokehold as she screamed on the floor.

Anna Jay is dating fellow AEW star

Anna Jay, real name Anna Marie Jernigan, revealed last June that she was dating fellow All Elite Wrestling star, Jack Perry. He’s the son of late actor Luke Perry, who passed away in March 2019.

Jack Perry currently goes by the name Jungle Boy in AEW and usually wrestles alongside teammate Luchasaurus as part of the Jungle Express tag team.

In addition to her meeting Perry at AEW, Anna Jay has quickly made a name for herself in AEW over the past few years.

She debuted with AEW in 2020 and has been featured in various alliances. That included teaming up with her friend Tay Conti for tag team battles, followed by a stint with The Dark Order.

Since turning heel to join Jericho Appreciation Society in July, Anna is rising up the AEW rankings for women’s championship contenders. As of August 10, she’s listed fourth overall behind Athena, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, and No. 1 contender Toni Storm.

She failed two attempts earlier this year to defeat the dominant TBS Women’s Champion, Jade Cargill. However, fans might see Anna Jay contending for that championship again or the AEW Women’s World Championship if she continues to move up in the AEW rankings.

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TBS.