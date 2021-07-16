Adult film star Jake Adams dies in motorcycle accident at age 29

Anthony Estes, who is best known as Jake Adams, was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident. Pic credit: Jake Adams/Twitter.

Adult film star Jake Adams, who has appeared in more than 700 titles, has died at age 29.

According to ABC 7, a motorcyclist was killed on the 101 Freeway near Encino around 4:15 pm on Wednesday.

This news emerged hours after the death of adult actress Dahlia Sky who passed away from a suspected suicide.

Jake Adams, whose real name is Anthony Estes, has been identified as the victim in the fatal crash.

Adams’s motorcycle collided with a vehicle, and the cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

A GoFundMe started by his Aunt confirmed that he was the motorcyclist tragically killed on the highway.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my sweet nephew Anthony aka Jake Adams on July 14, 2021. He was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident on the 101 fwy at the young age of 29.”

The fundraiser pays tribute to the 29-year-old adult film star who amassed a large following in a few years in the adult industry.

Motorcyclist killed in crash on westbound 101 Freeway near Encino

identified as Male Adult performer Jake Adams (@jakeadamsxxx)

“For those of you that know Anthony, know that he was a talented film director, artist, a gentle soul with a big heart, a jokester, and the bestest friend anyone could ever ask for. Anthony was a beloved grandson, son, nephew, brother, uncle and friend to so many.”

Several tributes pour in for Jake Adams

Several friends and co-workers took to Twitter to pay tribute to Adams. According to several sources, he was popular among his colleagues and hosted several parties.

April, 2018: Jake Adams on set a few months after joining this circus of ours, while he was still "the new guy."



Even then a real pro.

Woke up this morning to the worst news possible…Jake Adams you were the sweetest man and I've missed you so much and was hoping to come to California to see you again…#rip sweetie. I love you so much 💛

Bellesa, an adult platform, released a statement on Twitter following news of Jake Adams untimely death:

“We are devastated by the loss of Jake Adams, a beloved friend, colleague and member of the Bellesa family. Jake was kind, funny and talented. We’re grateful to have had the pleasure of knowing him, hanging with him and working with him.”

Pic credit: @bellesaco/Twitter

Dahlia Sky dies at age 31

Adult film star Dahlia Sky, who was 31, died from a suspected suicide. The news broke around the same time Adams’s tragic death was reported. However, she died on June 30, according to the NY Daily News.

Sky, whose real name was Melissa Sims-Hayes, suffered from stage four metastatic breast cancer.

A GoFundMe started by her mother said the adult star was homeless when she was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

She was reportedly living in her car in the Northridge section of the San Fernando Valley at the time.