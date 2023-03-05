While many know Adrienne Bailon today as a television personality and fashion girl, she has had quite the career in music.

In the early 2000s, she rose to fame as one-third of the R&B girl group 3LW, who achieved the hugely-successful single No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right).

After the trio parted ways, Adrienne became a member of Disney Channel’s The Cheetah Girls, which allowed her to embark on numerous tours, produce several albums, and star in three original movies.

In recent years, she has embarked on a solo career, releasing a holiday album titled New Tradiciones in 2017.

Earlier this week, Adrienne attended the Billboard Women In Music event and completely stunned with her outfit choice.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the span of two days, her post racked up more than 49,000 likes and over 440 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.8 million followers.

Adrienne Bailon nails an all-black look for the Billboard Women In Music event

For the celebratory ceremony, Adrienne wowed in an all-black ensemble.

The former co-host on The View wore a figure-hugging black dress that fell to the floor. She teamed the attire with black shoes and long leather gloves of the same color.

Adrienne accessorized herself with silver rings, a bracelet, and small earrings while wearing her long brunette locks down in a wet style.

In an IG post consisting of five pics, she posed in a garage car park for all of them.

The first shot featured Adrienne’s look from head to toe with both hands on her hips. She gazed up in front of her and looked drop-dead gorgeous.

In the second slide, Adrienne was seen sporting a similar stance while holding onto a bag that matched her outfit.

For the fourth offering, she kept her right hand on her hip but rested the other beside her while staring over to the right.

“It takes a village… lol,” Adrienne wrote in her caption before crediting her hairstylist David Robert, makeup artist Arianna Garcia, and fashion stylist Marc Eram for helping her achieve this glam look.

Adrienne Bailon has her own jewelry brand

In addition to taking an interest in the glitz and glamour, Adrienne has also started her own businesses that cater to her taste.

Joining the luxury loungewear and vegan leather handbag line, LA VOUTE, she founded her jewelry brand, XIXI.

As seen in the snapshot below, Adrienne can be seen modeling The Athénée Earrings from the collection alongside other models.

On the brand’s official website, the dangling earrings retail at $35. Other jewelry for sale includes bracelets, rings, and necklaces, to name a few.