Adrienne Bailon struts in a blazer with no pants

Adrienne Bailon stunned in a blazer in a new photo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Adrienne Bailon looked chic and stunning as she strutted her stuff in a new photo.

She gave a nod to her former girl group, The Cheetah Girls, captioning her post, “Strut like you mean it…” a lyric from one of their hit songs, Strut.

Snapped in front of a high-end New York Gucci store, the former The Talk host rocked an oversized plaid blazer and black YSL stilettos in the photo.

Underneath, she sported a simple black Versace miniskirt and a black turtleneck from Khloe Kardashian’s clothing brand, Good American, which she tagged on the post.

The length of the jacket conceals Adrienne’s skirt in the first photograph, leaving only her gorgeous tanned legs on show.

Clutching a black leather handbag, she gazed from side-on as she walked in the opposite direction from the camera.

The photo was posted on Instagram as part of a set, and Adrienne changes her pose as fans swipe through them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the second photo, she faces the camera directly, and we can see that her blazer is constructed of a lighter gray plaid on the opposite side, adding a trendy touch to an otherwise classic outfit.

The next two snaps offer a close-up of the star’s hair and makeup, showing her bangs perfectly framing her gorgeous face, which adorns a soft brown smoky eye and a glossy nude lip.

Adrienne Bailon opens up about fertility issues as she welcomes her son, Ever

Adrienne recently became a brand new mother, welcoming her newborn son Ever via surrogate.

She shared the news in an Instagram post on the day following his birth. She detailed candidly with her followers her struggle with fertility in the past, including multiple IVF cycles and miscarriages.

Describing her surrogate as an “angel,” she thanked her for being able to help her and her husband and renowned gospel singer, Israel Houghton, welcome a healthy baby boy into their life, after five years of struggles.

“Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging – But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months,” she wrote.

She said, “He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything.”

Adrienne continued. “All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey.”

She ended the post by saying, “He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep!”

Adrienne Bailon shows off amazing curves in a blue bodycon dress

Reveling in her new life as a mom, Adrienne loves to post updates on social media that center around her gorgeous baby son. However, she recently took a break from newborn content to post a glam shot of herself in a figure-hugging dress.

She shared two of the same images, one black and white and the other in full color.

Posing on a velvet couch, she twisted her body and placed a hand on her hip to accentuate her voluptuous curves.

The former talk show host’s stilettos, earrings, and white sunglasses were on show as she tilted her sunglasses down to make her eyes slightly visible while staring at the camera. She accessorized with bangles, rings, and a necklace, with a sleek black purse beside her on the couch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrienne Eliza Houghton (@adriennebailon) The second image revealed the color of her dress, a sultry royal blue which complimented her skin tone wonderfully.

Enjoying her new job as Mom, she captioned the post, “Ever’s Mami.”