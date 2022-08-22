Adrienne Bailon shows off amazing curves in blue bodycon dress

Adrienne Bailon sizzles in photos after celebrating motherhood. Pic credit: @adriennebailon/Instagram

Adrienne Bailon still knows how to turn up the heat as a mom of a newborn.

There’s been a lot of exciting new developments in Adrienne’s life as of late, with the most life-changing being the birth of her precious son Ever.

Adrienne welcomed son Ever with her husband and renowned gospel singer, Israel Houghton.

While Adrienne’s recent social media posts have centered around her newborn son, her latest glamorous share put her in the spotlight.

Adrienne highlighted her voluptuous figure during what appeared to be a swanky night out.

Fans adored seeing Adrienne’s dolled-up images as she still paid homage to her son in the post’s caption.

Adrienne Bailon wows in blue

Adrienne Bailon took to Instagram to share two of the same photo with different coloring.

In the first shot, Adrienne struck a sultry pose in black and white as she placed her knees on a velvet couch away from the camera.

Adrienne twisted her body to accentuate her impressive curves and placed a hand on her hip while decked in trendy accessories.

The former talk show host’s high heels, earrings, and white sunglasses were on display as she tilted her sunglasses down to make her eyes slightly visible while staring down at the camera. Adrienne also wore bangles, rings, and a necklace, with a sleek black purse beside her on the couch.

The second photo added color to the image, with Adrienne’s form-fitting blue dress complementing the new mom’s glowing skin.

Adrienne captioned the post, “Ever’s mami.”

Adrienne’s friends and followers loved her fashion-forward photos and took to the comments to react.

Jeannie Mai, Adrienne’s fellow former cohost of The Real and fellow new mom, commented, “Ever’s got the hottest Mami outcheaaa.”

Other comments included, “go off,” “HOTTEST MAMI EVER (pun intended),” and lots of fire emojis.

Adrienne Bailon is in love with baby boy Ever James

Just a few days ago, Adrienne shared a sweet photo with her husband and child to announce the arrival of Ever James.

Adrienne gushed about her son and detailed how he is an answered prayer after their challenges with conceiving.

The caption of Adrienne’s post began, “Ever James ♾ For this child we have prayed/Just to hear our baby cry/Skin to skin and face to face/Heart to heart and eye to eye…”

Adrienne continued, “Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging – But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months. He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything.”

Expressing gratitude for God, her community, and her angel surrogate, Adrienne wrote, “All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep!”