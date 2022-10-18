Adrienne Bailon at the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in May 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Adrienne Bailon looked glamorous and ready for business as she posed for fans this week.

The American actress and singer wore a neutral-colored linen two-piece short suit by luxury Polish brand The Mannei. The cut of the blazer was oversized, featuring a drawstring waist, perfect for showing off her curvaceous figure.

She accessorized the executive look with black sunglasses and pointed court shoes by YSL.

For jewelry, she wore simple god hoops in her ears and two anklets, one by David Yurman and one by her own jewelry brand, XIXI.

Adrienne shared her look on Instagram, and in her caption, she teased her 5.7 million followers with a cryptic music clue by saying, “ONLY THE REAL REMEMBER THIS SONG:👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽WWYDIYSWAHCAAOTBFCHHATOWTF HITSWAMFALBOMAHDG…”

Clue, she meant the hit single What Would You Do? by City High.

Adrienne Bailon signs a deal with NBCUniversal

It seems the new mom never stops, she just gave birth to a baby boy, Ever James, in August this year, but she’s still working non-stop.

Adrienne recently announced she signed a contract with NBCUniversal with a talent and development deal. This means she’ll be involved in developing unscripted projects as part of the NBCUniversal family.

She posted a reel on Instagram of her stepping through the revolving doors, carrying a coffee, before sharing headlines of her new venture.

She wrote in an excited caption, “Walking into this new season like… Somehow God keeps opening doors for this little Ecua-Rican from L.E.S. – and I’m overwhelmed with gratitude! “

Adrienne went on to encourage her 5.7 million followers to follow their dreams and hopes she can inspire her fans to do just that. The caption ended with her expressing her excitement over joining the NBCUniversal family.

Adrienne Bailon shares a touching tribute to her Grandmother

Adrienne recently uploaded a video cradling baby Ever and singing along to a Spanish song while her husband, Isreal Houghton, played guitar.

The Latina beauty wrote a touching caption, explaining how important it is for her to pass on her culture to her child.

She explained, “I grew up speaking Spanish with my “Tita” & learning all the Coritos she would sing to us. Today is the last day of #HispanicHeritageMonth and it has meant more to me than ever now being a mother… and teaching @everjames our language, songs & music. Celebrating our cultura… every day in soooo many ways… How did you celebrate?!”