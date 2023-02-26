With a keen interest in fashion, Adrienne Bailon took a trip to New York Fashion Week in one of her best outfits yet.

The Cheetah Girls actor, who is married to the singer Israel Houghton, is known for keeping fans up to date on a regular basis and knows how to keep them interested for more.

For her latest Instagram upload, Adrienne shared a collection of images that documented her show-stopping designer ensemble.

In the span of 16 hours, the post racked up more than 32,000 likes and over 300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.7 million followers.

“Ever wondered what it’s like @ #NYFW?! Checkout my recap episode on my YouTube channel @lovealwaysadrienneh,” Adrienne wrote in her caption, promoting a recent vlog.

In the tags, she credited designer Jean Paul Gaultier, her own luxury bag brand LA VOÛTE, fashion stylist Marc Eram, and photographer Drue Schnelle for helping bring this killer look all come to life.

Adrienne Bailon was eye-catching from head to toe

In her three-photo upload, Adrienne wowed in a sheer figure-hugging dress that featured a trippy black and white pattern all over. The item of clothing displayed her underwear underneath and fell down to her ankles.

She teamed the dress with a loose-fitted leather jacket over the top and black boots with chunky soles to complete her outfit. Adrienne accessorized with black shades, a small handbag, and square-shaped dangling earrings.

The former talk show host rocked acrylic nails and wore her wavy brunette locks down with a middle part. For her makeup, she opted for a glossy lip.

In the first snapshot, Adrienne was captured outdoors in the street in a full-length image while standing on a crossing in the middle of the road. She was snapped from a fairly lower angle with her left hand on her hip. Gazing directly down at the camera, Adrienne stared with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, she pushed her hip out while leaning against a wooden backdrop. In the final frame, she crouched down in the same location but tilted her shades down and looked in front to display her stunning eyes.

Adrienne Bailon’s fashion brand uses vegan leather

Adrienne Bailon’s luxury loungewear and bag brand, LA VOÛTE, uses vegan leather for all its bags, according to their Instagram bio.

The former 3LW member can be seen modeling pieces available on both the brand’s official Instagram page as well as on her personal account.

As seen in the snapshot above, Adrienne posed alongside a small silver bag named Le Seine, with LA VOÛTE written across the front.

Also available in black, the shoulder bag retails at $85 on their website.