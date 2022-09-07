Adrienne Bailon in swimsuit ‘living in the moment’

Adrienne Bailon was feeling grateful during a recent getaway on the lake. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Adrienne Bailon shared her appreciation for life while spending time with her newborn on Lake Tahoe.

The former The Talk host took some time over the weekend to give her followers a life update — especially since so much has happened for her over the past month.

On Tuesday, August 16, Adrienne and her husband Israel Houghton welcomed their son, Ever James, into the world via surrogate.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Disney Channel Cheetah Girl shared a snap of her and her son relaxing in a boat for a day on the water.

Adrienne subtly smiled at the camera while rocking a black bathing suit, a pair of black sunglasses, plenty of jewelry, and her signature curly hair up in a high bun.

She wrapped her arms around Ever, who was swaddled in a black wrap around Adrienne herself.

Adrienne Bailon says she is ‘living in the moment’

With a Lake Tahoe geotag and added text on the photo, she shared her gratitude for her life as of recent.

“life has been so beautiful lately… living in the moment.” Adrienne told her followers before continuing, “soaking it all in. my heart has never been happier.”

Pic credit: @adriennebailon/Instagram

After revealing her struggle with pregnancy, it’s no wonder Adrienne is soaking up every moment spent with her newest miracle.

Adrienne Bailon welcomes son Ever and opens up about fertility issues

In an Instagram post on the day her son Ever was born, Adrienne shared a family photo along with a caption that announced the news to her followers.

In the caption, the actress revealed the difficulties she had with fertility in the past — including multiple IVF cycles, miscarriages, and other “disappointments.” However, due to an “angel surrogate,” she and her husband were able to welcome their healthy baby boy and make their five years of struggles worth it.

“Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging – But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months,” she wrote.

“He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything,” Adrienne continued. “All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey.”

She concluded, “He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep!”