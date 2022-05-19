Adriana Lima shows a leggy display, bares her belly in black gown

Adriana Lima is pregnant. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Adriana Lima went belly out at the premiere of Top Gun in a black gown by Balmain.

She put on a leggy display as she walked the red carpet with her boyfriend. Adriana released nude pregnant pictures this week, and this was the first appearance since her magazine cover release.

She shared photos from the event on her Instagram, where she thanked Rihanna for “opening the door.”

Rihanna, who is due any day now, posed in Vogue with her bare belly and often pranced around in pregnant crop tops. Following that trend, Shay Mitchell and now Adriana have done the same.

Adriana Lima goes to Top Gun premiere pregnant

Adriana posted a behind-the-scenes photo as she prepared to walk the red carpet of the Top Gun premiere. Adriana, who previously bared her baby bump during Paris Fashion Week, took her pregnancy show-off to the next level in the highly-photographed event.

She pursed her lips and stuck out her arms to reveal a long sleeve gown with flowing attachments on each sleeve.

The black Balmain gown featured a bodice wrapping around her chest and bared her belly with matching black Balmain shoes.

Her jewelry was courtesy of Chopard, and her sleek hair fell down her back with a center part.

She wrote in the caption, ”Thanks @badgalririfor opening the door. #BELLYOUT This was my look yesterday for @topgunmovie @paramountpics.”

Adriana’s hair and makeup were on point as she showed off a pregnancy glow. Her comments were full of compliments and admiration for her bold decision.

Adriana Lima poses nude for Elle Brasil

Adriana debuted her nude belly on the cover of her native Elle Brasil.

The cover was black and white and showed a profile view of a heavily pregnant Adriana.

Her long dark hair covered her chest and was in loose waves.

Her sizable tummy featured belly chains, and she placed her hands on her back as she posed. The magazine featured a photoshoot that showed a pregnant Adriana in all her glory.

Adriana Lima announced that she was expecting her third child with her first-ever TikTok video.

She started dating film producer Andre Lemmers in 2021, and in February, she revealed that she was expecting her first child with Andre.

Her soon-to-be child is a boy, expected this fall, and will join sisters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Marko Jarić, a former Serbian basketball player.