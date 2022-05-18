Adriana Lima shares nude body while pregnant

Adriana Lima poses nude. Pic credit: @adrianalima/Instagram

Heavily pregnant Adriana Lima posed nude on the cover of Elle Brasil.

Taking a page out of Rihanna’s book, Adriana bared her large belly in the name of fashion.

Adriana, who previously bared her baby bump during Paris Fashion Week, took her pregnancy show-off to the next level in the Elle photoshoot.

The Brazilian bombshell is pregnant with a son, her third child. She has two children with her ex-spouse, Marko Jarić, a former Serbian basketball player. The former lovers were married from 2009–to 2016 before calling it quits.

Adriana Lima bares her belly for Elle Brasil

Adriana Lima gave fans a sneak peek of her appearance on the cover of Elle Brasil. The photo was black-and-white and featured a profile view of Adriana.

Her long dark hair covered her cleavage and graced her pregnancy belly. Her tummy was adorned with belly chains that drew attention to her already big baby bump.

She placed her hands on her back and looked forward in the artistic photo.

She wrote in the caption, “Sharing my very first cover with my baby boy! @ellebrasil.”

Adriana thanked the numerous staffers who helped her get photoshoot-ready and made the Elle cover happen.

Although Adriana Lima’s nude pregnant photo was the most noteworthy, she also took another stunning cover.

The cover featured a wind-blown Adriana in head-to-toe Balenciaga. Adriana’s loose curls blew behind her as she gazed at the camera.

Adriana Lima announces pregnancy

Adriana Lima announced her pregnancy in style with a TikTok video.

Adriana began dating film producer Andre Lemmers in 2021, and in February, she announced that she was expecting a third child, her first with Andre.

The TikTok was Adriana’s first-ever post on the site, and she certainly made an entrance.

The song, Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher & Higher by Jackie Wilson played in the background of her inaugural video.

Adriana made another TikTok video last month where she revealed the gender of her soon-to-be third child. The grand announcement showed that Adriana was expecting a baby boy.

@adrianalima And the reveal is in… thanks @Genderrevealmiami for putting such an incredible reveal together last minute and Ale & Lucas Bomeny for capturing the moment!#babygenderreveal ♬ Fantasy – Jodie Comer

She wrote in the caption, “And the reveal is in… thanks @Genderrevealmiami for putting such an incredible reveal together last minute and Ale & Lucas Bomeny for capturing the moment! #babygenderreveal.”

Adriana expects her son to arrive in the Fall of 2022. She has two daughters, Sienna, age 9, and Valentina, age 12. Adriana, who turns 41 next month, expressed excitement for having her first boy.