Adele uses this product to get her flawless complexion

Adele is famous for her flawless complexion and always-on-point makeup, which includes a cat-eye so perfect most of us could only dream of achieving.

While the Someone Like You singer has gone through a major transformation since divorcing her ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019, her makeup has remained the same, with her classic winged eyeliner a main staple in her makeup look.

It’s not just her eyeliner that draws envious glances, but her perfect-looking skin, without a blemish in sight.

The Easy On Me singer is always glowing thanks to a cult-beauty product in the form of a highlighting foundation that gives her the appearance of having a filter on, even away from the camera.

Adele uses the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter to achieve her flawless-looking skin. Though it could be considered expensive for some, it’s definitely low in price compared to most celebrity standards.

The Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter retails for $46 and comes in 12 different shades. According to the website, the product is based on the flawless look that people get from social media filters or perfect lighting.

It can be worn in several ways, including under the foundation, mixed with it, or on top of it, so it’s an entirely versatile product.

It includes “finely milled powders” that help blur out pores and “porcelain flower extract, derived from a Thai flower,” that gives your skin a brighter look.

In December 2021, Adele was featured on Nikkie de Jager’s Youtube channel, NikkieTutorials, and talked about her love for the fan favorite beauty product.

As Nikkie did her makeup, she told the Youtuber, “I’ll literally just put on Charlotte Tilbury, that glowy thing … that glowy cream, I put it on just over my face, And then I put a really nice bronze highlight pretty much all over my face. I look like I just walked off the beach.”

The Hello singer also revealed some of her go-to makeup looks, including what she likes for a glam vibe, telling Nikkie, “I just like a good eyeliner, like a liquid cat eye. A good contoured eye.” Though, if Adele had said anything else, would we have believed her?

Adele makes sure to take care of her skin before applying makeup

While the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter gives Adele a glowing complexion, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t take care of her skin, which is incredibly important to create a gorgeous makeup look.

The Hometown Glory singer’s makeup artist Michael Ashton revealed prepping the skin is always the most important step. He told Who magazine, “I love facial oils and facial balms.”

He also recommends a good cleansing routine, with his favorite products being Bioderma and La Roche-Posay.