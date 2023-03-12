Adele might not be embarking on a world tour right now, but she is performing in Las Vegas every weekend.

The Set Fire To The Rain hitmaker won another Grammy Award last month and is currently headlining her first-ever residency in Sin City.

Titled Weekends With Adele, the shows all take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. She is scheduled to perform every weekend until March 25.

To document another string of concerts, Adele took to Instagram to share some more images from the residency.

“Weekend 15,” she wrote in her caption.

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 900,000 likes and over 4,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 52.4 million followers.

Adele looked breathtaking in Las Vegas

In her recent IG post consisting of eight pics, Adele completely stunned in a black dress that featured sparkles all over.

The item of clothing was low-cut at the front and featured semi-sheer long sleeves.

Adele’s elegant gown fell to the floor and was accessorized with rings, a bracelet, and dazzling silver earrings.

The 34-year-old rocked acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of black polish to match her attire. Adele also opted for red lipstick and black mascara.

She wore her long, luscious blonde locks down in waves and a side part.

In the first slide, Adele was captured sitting on stage in front of a smokey background. She appeared to be mid-performance, holding her mic to her mouth and raising her other arm out.

In the following slide, Adele almost appeared as a silhouette in dark lighting. She was snapped side on with her hands linked.

For the third image, Adele shared a behind-the-scenes snap of her getting her makeup done in front of the mirror.

Other snapshots within the photo dump saw Adele living her best life on stage.

She credited photographer Raven B. Varona and designer Zuhair Murad in the tags.

Adele turned down a huge diet endorsement deal

After being seen losing weight, powerhouse vocalist Adele was reportedly offered a £40 million ($48 million) endorsement deal related to dieting after allegedly losing seven stone.

And while those kinds of paychecks don’t come around easily, Adele still declined the considerable offer.

“Adele has flatly refused several multi-million pound deals, including diet plans, food companies, vegetarian lifestyle packages, cookbooks, exercise videos, and even catwalk modeling,” an inside source told The Sun.

“Firms have pitched the Oscar-winner deals galore, but she wants to shy away from being a Kardashian clone by earning loads from a side hustle,” they continued.

Even though fans can’t expect any diet ads from Adele anytime soon, she did inform readers of British Vogue about her workout regime, explaining that she works out three times a week.

“So I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike, or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night,” she told the magazine.