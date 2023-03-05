Superstar singer Adele is the success that keeps on giving.

The Rolling In The Deep hitmaker, who recently won another Grammy Award last month, is currently embarking on her first-ever Las Vegas residency.

Titled Weekends With Adele, all the shows are taking place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

In 2021, she returned to music with her fourth studio album, 30, which topped the charts globally.

For her latest Instagram post, Adele honored her latest concerts, writing, “Weekend 14” in her caption.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the span of nine hours, her upload racked up more than 930,000 likes and over 4,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 52.3 million followers.

Adele dazzled through her performance in Las Vegas

In an IG post consisting of eight images, Adele stunned in a figure-hugging black dress that featured glitzy gold embroidery across the front and back.

The item of clothing had mid-length sleeves and was accessorized with gold bracelets, rings, and hoop earrings.

Adele rocked acrylic nails and tied her blonde hair up in a bun for the occasion.

For her makeup, the British singer dusted her eyes with shimmery gold eyeshadow and applied a coat of red lipstick.

In the first shot, Adele was captured in the middle of a performance with her hands held up beside her. Her attire glistened in the light while looking breathtaking.

In the second slide, Adele appeared to be interacting with a young audience member while crouching down. With a smile on her face, the award-winning star looked to be enjoying the moment.

For the third offering, Adele held the hands of a bride who attended the show with her newly-wedded husband. As seen in a Twitter upload, Adele was seen autographing the wedding dress the fan wore on her big day mid-performance.

Adele signs wedding dress of couple who attended her concert right after getting married. pic.twitter.com/2TG9A4R4nA — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 5, 2023

In the fifth pic, the 34-year-old was snapped belting out one of her songs in front of a backdrop that looked like water splashing down and fire flaming behind her.

Within the tags, Adele credited fashion designer Jenny Packham and photographer Raven B. Varona.

Adele’s workout sessions helped with her anxiety

After going through a divorce with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, Adele admitted in her televised interview with Oprah Winfrey that she would go through terrifying anxiety attacks.

One thing that helped during that period of her life was working out with her personal trainer, who she felt a lot of trust with. As a result, her anxiety started to drop, which led Adele to continue working out.

During an interview with British Vogue in 2021, she opened up about her fitness regime.

“So I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike, or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night,” she said, mentioning that she works out three times a week.