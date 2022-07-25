Adele excited to announce rescheduled Las Vegas residency

Adele has announced her rescheduled Vegas residency after a heartbreaking postponement. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Adele is officially set to take the stage of The Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting this November.

The Hello singer, 34, announced her new block of rescheduled shows for her Las Vegas residency.

The concert residency is titled Weekends with Adele.

The performances, which were initially supposed to run from January to April 2022, will now take place from November 18, 2022, to March 25, 2023.

The residency comes after the singer released her most recent album, 30, in November of last year. The long-awaited album featured the hit song Easy On Me, which gained worldwide attention and currently has almost 300 million views on YouTube.

On Monday, the singer took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her patient fans.

Adele announced her rescheduled shows with ‘ecstatic’ post

After postponing her spring block of performances due to pandemic-related reasons, she now says she is more ready than ever to put on the show her fans deserve.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them,” she wrote. “But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! “

“Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one,” Adele continued. “To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you ♥️ Adele.”

Adele updated fans on Vegas residency with heartbreaking video

Shortly before her original Vegas residency was set to take off this spring, Adele decided to put everything on hold — primarily because Covid-related factors had caused her and her team to feel unprepared.

In a heartwrenching Instagram video, she updated her fans with a raw, emotional video to apologize for having to postpone the original dates.

“Listen, I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” Adele said. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time, and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.”

“Half my crew half my team are down with Covid, they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. I can’t give you what I have right now. And I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute,” she continued.

She then went on to say that she and her team had been awake for over 30 hours at that point and were simply out of time.

Although it may have been a bumpy road to get the residency up and running, Adele has successfully rescheduled all 24 performances and added an extra eight shows.

According to Adele’s website, priority will also be given to fans who already held tickets for the original shows.