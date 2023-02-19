With a voice like Adele’s, we can only imagine that her Las Vegas shows are worth every penny.

The Set Fire To The Rain hitmaker is currently spending each of her weekends in Sin City, performing in her own residency titled Weekends With Adele at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace.

Following a well-documented postponement, it appears the powerhouse vocalist has now settled in well and is enjoying the experience.

For her latest Instagram upload, Adele celebrated the residency’s 12th weekend of concerts and documented the milestone with a series of images.

The Grammy Award-winning star wowed in a fitted black dress that featured a low-cut neckline, mid-length sleeves, and two jeweled roses printed across the front.

Adele accessorized with a sparkly ring, dazzling earrings, and a gold bracelet.

She opted for acrylic nails, red lips, black eyeliner, and glittery eyeshadow while wearing her long, curly blonde hair down.

Adele oozed elegance

In an upload consisting of eight images, Adele posted a variety of images from her time at The Colosseum.

In the first slide, the 34-year-old from Tottenham, London, was captured performing one of her hits. While in the moment, Adele was seen holding the mic to her mouth with her eyes closed.

In the next slide, she attached a behind-the-scenes pic of herself all glammed up for the show. While gazing in the mirror, Adele was getting her makeup done.

In the fourth photograph, she was snapped walking through the venue with a smile on her face, interacting with the lucky audience members.

In the final three frames, Adele shared photos of herself performing on stage from different angles. One featured confetti behind her, another with her face up on a huge screen behind her, and one more that displayed her outfit from head to toe.

In 13 hours, Adele’s post proved to be enjoyed by her 51.8 million followers as the upload racked up more than 2.2 million likes and over 10,700 comments.

Adele’s workout routine is impressive

Adele is one busy lady, but she sure still finds the time to work out.

In an October 2021 interview with Vogue US, she revealed that she’s into weightlifting and circuit training.

That same month, Adele told British Vogue that during the pandemic, she found herself working out three times a week.

“So I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike, or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night,” she said.

As a result, Adele has stated that exercise has helped improve her mental health.

“Working out, I would just feel better,” she explained, adding, “It was never about losing weight; it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it.”