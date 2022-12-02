Adelaide Kane showed off her legs in an Alo sweater. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Adelaide Kane was gorgeous in a sweater from Alo.

Adelaide paired the sweater with zero pants, and her legs looked amazing as they took center stage. The star seemed relaxed and comfy as she posed for the camera on a couch.

The white Alo sweater featured a high neckline and long sleeves and was cropped just above her thighs.

Adelaide wore her hair loosely back and parted in the middle, with a few locks slipping free in the front. The brown color of her hair nicely complemented her light brown eyes.

The Australian actress had minimal makeup and rocked a flawless complexion. She accessorized with earrings and held a warm mug of tea close to her.

Adelaide posted the look to her Instagram Story and included text on the post that read, “@aloyoga #alopartner.”

Adelaide Kane stuns for an Alo promotion. Pic credit: @adelaidekane/Instagram

Adelaide Kane promotes Alo Yoga with a matching couch

Adelaide has a longstanding relationship with Alo Yoga and often promotes the brand’s clothing. She posted a lovely photo in Alo Yoga attire and even matched a piece of furniture for the promotion.

Alo Yoga is a clothing brand that specializes in yoga and athletic wear. The Instagram bio states that it hopes to “bring yoga to the world.”

The yoga wear is all very form-fitting and designed to bring confidence and comfort to its wearers. The styles vary so that anyone can find something that suits them best, and Adelaide was no exception.

The 32-year-old star sported a white and black sports bra with matching spandex leggings. The sporty outfit, of course, perfectly matched the white couch and black throw pillows.

Her hair was back in an athletic ponytail with a black scrunchie. Her makeup was minimal, and overall she looked lovely and athletic as she modeled the attire.

Adelaide included the caption, “Matching the couch was on purpose.”

Adelaide wore the outfit to its very best, and it’s clear that Alo Yoga is lucky to have her model these outfits. The post earned over 100,000 likes and over 300 comments.

Adelaide Kane stuns in lace for GQ

Adelaide posted an amazing look for a GQ event in a stunning black lace top.

The lace top showed off her black bra underneath and featured black ruffles at the end of the sleeves. She paired the top with a long white skirt that included a small slit at the end.

Her hair was down and parted in the middle and flowed straight back over her shoulders. Her makeup was beautiful, with dark lashes and pink lips.

Adelaide included in her caption, “tysm for having me @gq.” She followed this up by shouting out the stylists that helped with her look.

Adelaide’s beautiful photo earned over 84,000 likes and over 200 comments.