Adelaide Kane in sports bra and tight pants matches couch

Adelaide Kane is showing off her new outfit and interestingly, she matches her couch. Pic credit: @adelaidekane/Instagram

Adelaide Kane lounged in a white sports bra and tight pants that matched the couch she was sitting on.

The Australian actress and model posted a photo in a matching black and white yoga set and showed that sometimes things really are black and white.

Adelaide blended right in with the fuzzy white couch and the black and white geometric pattern pillow.

Her tight white yoga pants featured a thin black line down the side. The pants were high-waisted with a black waistband that was the same as the one on her matching sports bra.

The actress tied her hair back into a ponytail with a black scrunchie.

Adelaide looked ready for a post-workout nap in the photo.

Adelaide is loving Alo Yoga gear and she isn’t the only model rocking the popular brand.

25-year-old model Josie Canseco is also a partner with the yoga wear company. Josie shared a post on Instagram this week of her in a gray cashmere yoga set.

Adelaide Kane matches for yoga days

Adelaide has posed for Instagram before in her yoga gear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adelaide Kane (@adelaidekane) In this shot, she kept it simple in a black mesh workout top over a sports bra.



Adelaide wore matching black mesh pants and even seems to match the blue and black pattern blanket in the park here.

Adelaide Kane stars in Grey’s Anatomy

Adelaide has been acting since she was six years old. Her first role as a child was that of Lolly Allen in the Australian soap opera Neighbours. The actress later starred as Mary, Queen of Scots in the acclaimed period drama Reign.

Adelaide also previously guest starred in the television drama This is Us. Now, she’s joined the cast of another famous drama.

Adelaide joined this season of the hit show Grey’s Anatomy. This year will be the medical drama’s 19th season.

Adelaide plays the role of Doctor Jules Millin, a new first-year surgical resident in the show.

The actress posted a promotional clip on Instagram where she spoke about her character. The video gave fans some insight into Jules’ personality.

“She can be a little bossy,” Adelaide says in the clip. “But ultimately she’s very kind-hearted.”

This season will be full of new doctors, interns, and drama.

Grey’s Anatomy will premiere on Thursday, October 6 at 9/8c on ABC.