Grey’s Anatomy star Adelaide Kane wowed in a sheer top. Pic credit: @adelaidekane/Instagram

Australian actress and model Adelaide Kane raised temperatures as she rocked a sheer top at an event hosted by GQ.

The actress recently landed a role as the surgical intern, Jules Millin, in the hit medical drama series Grey’s Anatomy.

The show first aired in March of 2005, and Adelaide joined the cast for its 19th Season.

However, she swapped her surgical scrubs for a chic lacy blouse as she attended the GQ Men of the Year Party. The 32-year-old actress posed for waiting photographers as she wore a sheer lace top with only a black bra underneath.

It featured a high neck and long sleeves, which were adorned with fluffy black feathers on the cuffs. The star showcased a monochrome fit as she paired the lacy number with a white maxi-skirt that featured a small slit at the bottom.

Adelaide poked her foot through the slit as she struck a pose for the waiting cameras, placing a black heel in front to elongate her body. Her brunette locks were slicked into a middle parting and placed carefully behind her ears, showcasing a pair of glitzy diamond earrings.

She held a small satin purse by its silver chain in her hand that featured a large silver tassel placed on the top, matching her glittering earrings.

The actress captioned her post, “Tysm for having me @gq ♥️,” and tagged her stylists and makeup artist.

Adelaide Kane in spandex for Alo Yoga

Adelaide has been a long-time partner of Alo Yoga and can be seen regularly endorsing their pieces to her 2.2 million followers on Instagram.

She enjoys keeping herself fit, so Alo is the perfect brand partner for the former Teen Wolf actress.

The brunette beauty rocked a monochrome set as she accidentally matched the sofa she was sitting on.

Adelaide donned white leggings with a thick black waistband that was decorated with the Alo brand logo.

A black contrasting trim ran down her leg for an extra piece of detail on the garment, which matched the sports bra she was also wearing.

The Grey’s Anatomy star noted the comparison to her surroundings in the caption, joking, “Matching the couch was on purpose @aloyogo #alopartner.”

She looked incredible in the black and white set, which is available on the brand’s website.

Adelaide wore the Airlift Suit Up Bra in Ivory, priced at $74, and the Airlift High-waist Suit Up Legging, priced at $138.

Adelaide Kane joins Grey’s Anatomy for Season 19

Adelaide joins a long line of stars, including Sandra Oh and Ellen Pompeo, who have made their name on the popular hospital drama Grey’s Anatomy.

She joined the cast for Season 19 to portray Jules Millin, a new surgical intern.

The actress posted ahead of the premiere date of the new season to talk a little about her role.

Wearing a set of light blue hospital scrubs, the stunning Aussie beauty introduced herself and spoke a little about her new character.

She said, “Jules Millin has been raised by neglectful parents. So Jules has had to really be her own motivation.”

She continued, “She can be a little bit bossy, but ultimately she is really kind-hearted.”

The clip showed some footage from an episode of the show before the video ended with Adelaide saying, “I’m not a doctor, but I play one on TV!”

Grey’s Anatomy returns Thursday, February 23 at 9/8c on ABC.