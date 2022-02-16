Addison Rae was braless in black leather dress with cutouts and a thigh high slit at the Michael Kors fashion show 

Addison Rae is all smiles as she wears a leather cut-out dress to Michael Kors fashion show. Pic credit: Backgrid

Addison Rae had a fashion moment in New York.

Addison went braless in a curve-hugging sleeveless black leather dress that revealed a thigh-high slit.

The TikTok star appeared at New York Fashion Week, where she observed the fashion world’s latest designs including those of Michael Kors. Addison got the chance to sit front row for the star-studded event; actresses Blake Lively and Camila Mendes were also in attendance.

The actresses and influencers got to see big names in modeling show off Kors’ designs, including the Hadid sisters and Emily Ratajkowski.

Addison Rae stuns in braless black leather cut-out dress with a thigh-high slit

Addison made quite an impression as she posed at the NYFW show for Michael Kors. She went braless in a form-fitting black leather dress. The sleeveless gown featured a dangerously high thigh-slit.

Addison paired her leather dress with a black clutch and gold jewelry earrings by Meme London.

Pic credit: Backgrid

The TikTok star wore a black fluffy faux fur jacket on her shoulders and removed it for some photos. Her bright red manicure and pedicure added a pop of color to the sleek, leather look.

Addison completed the fashionable look with strappy black heels.

Bella and Gigi Hadid walked the Michael Kors runway

Addison was not the only big name at the Michael Kors fashion show– the Hadid sisters did what they do best: model.

Model sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid worked the runway at the Michael Kors Fall 2022 Ready-To-Wear collection show for New York Fashion Week.

Fans went wild for Bella Hadid, as she wore a sleek bun and black sequin dress with a thigh-slit on the runway. The middle Hadid child has worked with Michael Kors for many seasons and starred in the brand’s Fall 2021 campaign.

bella hadid for michael kors pic.twitter.com/7IpUzpWT7c — bella archive (@ARCHIVE96s) February 16, 2022

Famous models Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski also walked the show on Tuesday night at Terminal 5 in Manhattan.

Michael Kors spoke about the collection’s inspiration, “This show is a love letter to that kind of energy and strutting yourself on the streets looking great wherever you go. You don’t have to be a size zero or 22 years old.”

The American fashion designer revealed a positive message behind the collection. He said, “I was thinking about resilience, confidence, strength, and stepping out and strutting your stuff.”

New York Fashion Week started last Friday and finished today. Fashion Week heads to London Fashion Week, followed by Milan, and finally, Paris Fashion Week.