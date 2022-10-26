Addison Rae looks fabulous as she shares just a peek at an upcoming look. Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae dropped a hint about her latest look, and it looked like crop tops and miniskirts were on the menu for the starlet.

The TikTok personality, who just turned 22 years old a few weeks ago, shared the view from her neck to her hips in a brief share posted on her Instagram Stories.

Addison tagged @areyouami in the picture with white writing across her bust.

The photo showed Addison in a white crop top with a tie in the center of the bodice, keeping the top closed and preventing a wardrobe malfunction.

She touched the string that kept the garment in place and revealed a red manicure.

Addison paired the top with a yellow baby skirt so that her skin was visible from her waist to her hips. The Louisiana native showed her tiny waist and taut tummy. Strands of her long brown hair fell past her top.

Pic credit: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae’s many fashionable styles

While the latest shot saw Addison in light-colored clothing, she recently went chic in a New York showroom.

In the shoot, Addison rocked a black lingerie top and a scarf draped over her head. The scarf partially contained her long dark locks.

She wore a lingerie top with spaghetti straps and a corset-like bodice. She chose a gold necklace with a red gem to keep her accessories simple.

Addison brushed her thick signature brows back and highlighted them with winged liner.

In the first pic, Addison was leaning against a concrete wall with one hand on her head. Her back was slightly arched, her other arm was hanging down, and she had a sultry look on her face with her lips parted.

Addison then went into selfie mode, upping the chic factor with a supersized pair of black sunglasses. She captured her reflection in Travis’ studio, a rack filled with clothing behind her.

Addison Rae discusses her personal style evolution

Addison spoke with Elle magazine about how her style has changed throughout the years.

She said, “I’ve grown into my style a lot the past few years, and as I’m getting older and experiencing more of life and different people, I’m discovering more things that I like and that inspire me.”

Addison also said that she had grown an appreciation for jewelry to spice up her outfits and dress them up. She mused about accessories that she liked jewelry “because it can really change an outfit and elevate a look.”