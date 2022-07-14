Addison Rae stuns in skintight leather minidress for MGK’s concert

Addison Rae wearing a Versace dress at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Addison Rae looked beautiful in a skintight leather minidress for the Machine Gun Kelly concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

The 21-year-old TikTok star went to the event with her boyfriend Omar Fedi to watch MGK perform alongside Avril Lavigne and Willow Smith.

She has amassed over 88 million followers on TikTok, making her the fourth most-followed account on the social media platform.

Addison danced her way to TikTok fame and has since launched her own beauty brand, released pop music, and made her acting debut in the Netflix original film He’s All That.

Rae is friends with Kourtney Kardashian, who is married to rockstar Travis Barker.

The Kardashians star introduced the Tik Toker to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as she appeared in one of his concerts in 2021.

Addison Rae poses in a body-hugging minidress outfit

TikTok dancer Addison Rae is all smiles in the photo as she arrives at The Kia Forum to watch MGK perform live.

Pic credit: BACKGRID

She let her long brunette hair flow as she wore the tight leather mini dress with a pink top above her chest, a dark red bottom half, and knee-high black boots.

She kept the accessories simple, opting for a silver bracelet and hoop earrings.

Rae shared a series of photos from the night out in Inglewood at The Kia Forum.

“You’re too sweet for rock and roll,” Addison wrote in the caption of the sizzling photos.

She recently launched a toy and doll line at Walmart, which will feature four 11-inch dolls made in her image, three plush toys, collectible clip-ons, and QR codes that kids can scan to activate a personal message from Rae.

“I have dreamt of having my own doll line since I was a little girl,” Rae said in a press release per Axios, continuing: “I worked with Bonkers Toys on every detail of the dolls and toys to inspire young kids to dream big.”

Addison Rae’s mother says she is a single mom after her husband’s affair

Addison Rae’s mother, Sheri Nicole Easterling, updated her Instagram bio to read “single mom” following her husband’s alleged affair with a 25-year-old.

As previously reported, Sheri wrote the following cryptic message on her Twitter account:

“Sometimes in life, we take the wrong turn. We veer off the road. Sometimes bc we get sleepy and tired. Sometimes bc we get a flat tire, from no fault of our own. Sometimes we have to fix that flat tire on our own even though we don’t know how. We learn. And we do it ♥️.”