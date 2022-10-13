Addison Rae stuns in plunging LBD for birthday fun

Addison Rae stuns her fans as she celebrates her birthday with her friends and family. Pic credit ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Addison Rae seemed to have a great time at her birthday party. The influencer gave her followers a look at what she did for her birthday on Thursday afternoon.

Addison looked amazing as she was seen blowing out her birthday candles. She was happy as ever, sporting a little black dress for her event.

The sleeveless minidress was low-cut and tight, so it highlighted her curves. To combat the cool weather, she wore black leather boots that cut off right below the knees.

While she opted for a monochromatic look, she did have her nails painted white as a subtle pop of color.

For her makeup, she kept everything simple, opting for the “clean girl” look. This trend usually calls for a dewy foundation, blush, and a nude lip to create a natural look.

She did something different with her hair and pulled it back into a ponytail. Instead of just leaving it as is, she sectioned her locks in two braids.

Addison Rae had a great party at home

Addison Rae decided to keep her birthday bash at her home in Los Angeles. The home looked gorgeous as the house was filled with an array of flowers and paper ribbons.

Addison was smiling ear to ear as she was surrounded by family. This is a big deal, considering the influencer is originally based in Louisiana, thousands of miles away from her California home.

Her family brought her many sweet treats, including brownies, a myriad of pink and purple cupcakes, and a giant cookie that read “Happy Birthday Addison.”

This was a heartwarming sight, especially since Addison’s family has had a lot of public drama within the last couple of months.

Addison Rae was upset with her parents

Despite the touching display, many fans know that this is a big deal for Addison, who was very upset with her family, specifically her parents.

The Tik Tok star was upset with her mother for attending the MTV Music Video Awards with the music artist Young Gravy and upset with her father for posting negative comments about the new couple.

A source told Us Weekly that this heavily affected the influencer, saying, “Addison is embarrassed by both of her parent’s behavior. In fact, she’s disgusted by it.” They continued, “She isn’t close to her mom anymore and has unfollowed her on Instagram. She’s distancing herself from her family.”

Luckily Addison seemed to have made up with her mother, Sheri Nicole. Fans could see a glimpse of Sheri in the birthday photos, and the two both follow each other again. This signaled to fans that the family feud has come to an end.